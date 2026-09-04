Chelsea 'offered' chance to sign ex-Tottenham midfielder as surprise free transfer

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Blues made a desperate attempt to sign a new midfielder on transfer deadline day after deciding to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

Chelsea were on the brink of landing Monaco's Lamine Camara until the Ligue 1 club backed out of the agreed deal at the 11th hour.

As a result, Xabi Alonso has been left a midfielder down, leading to speculation about whether the club could utilise the free agent market to bolster the engine room.

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Bissouma offered to Chelsea

Chelsea were recently linked with a potential move for former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, although those rumours have since been played down.

The Blues have now been mentioned as a potential option for Bissouma, who, like Wijnaldum, is searching for a new club.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign a player who left Tottenham at the end of last season.

Bissouma is said to be a potential target for Monaco and Dutch giants Ajax, but his preference is to continue his career in the Premier League.

The report does not disclose whether Chelsea are seriously considering Bissouma as a possible option at this stage.

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Bissouma's struggles at Spurs

Bissouma has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt after featuring in 202 top-flight games during his time at Brighton and Tottenham.

However, he failed to establish himself during his three years at Tottenham due to off-field issues and inconsistent form.

Bissouma also struggled with injury in his final campaign with the north London club, which was a factor behind making just 11 Premier League appearances last term.

With all that in mind, Chelsea may decide against pursuing a free transfer for the 30-year-old, and delay their search for a new midfielder until the transfer window reopens in January.