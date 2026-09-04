Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Lens vs. Lorient

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include a clash between Lens and Lorient, and a trip to Le Mans for Nice.

© Imago / justpictures.ch

Lens can maintain their 100% home record in Ligue 1 this season with a victory on Saturday versus Lorient at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Last season’s runners-up in this competition suffered their first defeat of the new campaign last week, 2-1 at Strasbourg, while Lorient lost by that same score at home to newly-promoted Troyes.

We say: Lens 1-0 Lorient

At home, Lens are one of the best in Ligue 1, posting eight top flight clean sheets last season, and we do not expect they will be troubled by a side still trying to find their identity under Dujeux.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lens vs. Lorient, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Le Havre host Brest at Stade Oceane on Saturday in the third round of the Ligue 1 season, with both sides searching for their first victory of the campaign.

Didier Digard's side earned an encouraging point away to Lyon last weekend, while the visitors were held to a second successive 2-2 draw despite producing some of the strongest attacking numbers in the division during the opening two rounds.

We say: Le Havre 1-2 Brest

Le Havre's improved defensive organisation at Lyon should prevent this from becoming another high-scoring Brest performance, but the underlying numbers make it difficult to ignore the visitors' attacking advantage.

The hosts should make the contest uncomfortable, but the visitors' volume of chances should eventually tell, while they also retain a set-piece threat, making them the more likely side to claim their first win of the season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Le Havre vs. Brest, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / APL

Two sides still seeking their first wins of the new Ligue 1 campaign will square off on Saturday as Nice welcome Le Mans to Allianz Riviera in the south of France.

After two matchdays, these teams each have a single point, with Nice losing 3-0 to Paris FC last Sunday and Les Mucistes suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat at Rennes.

We say: Nice 1-2 Le Mans

It may still be early days, but Nice have yet to show they have bounced back from their dismal 2025-26 campaign, and against an upstart Le Mans side, who have proven to be dangerous in the attacking third, we think the home team may flounder in critical moments.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nice vs. Le Mans, including team news and predicted lineups