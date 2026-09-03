Preview: Le Havre vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

Le Havre host Brest at Stade Oceane on Saturday in the third round of the Ligue 1 season, with both sides searching for their first victory of the campaign.

Didier Digard's side earned an encouraging point away to Lyon last weekend, while the visitors were held to a second successive 2-2 draw despite producing some of the strongest attacking numbers in the division during the opening two rounds.

Match preview

Le Havre began the campaign with a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Monaco before producing a more encouraging performance at Lyon.

Mbwana Samatta put the Dean Club ahead in the 74th minute and they were close to securing an important three points, before Lois Openda's late equaliser denied them after finding the net three minutes from the end of normal time.

It was further evidence of Le Havre's resilience, having now drawn seven of their last 11 league games dating back to last season, but the problem is converting those draws into wins, having been victorious in only one of those matches while losing three.

However, home has not offered much comfort to the hosts for a while, having failed to win any of their last six at Stade Oceane dating back to last campaign, losing and drawing three each, and they now seek to avoid consecutive defeats in their opening two home matches.

Their last home clash with Brest will offer some optimism, having won 1-0 back in October 2025, ending a run of two straight defeats as hosts in this fixture.

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Meanwhile, Brest will hope they can finally cross the line at the third attempt, having drawn their opening two league games against Le Mans and Toulouse.

Julien Lachuer's side recorded a 2-2 draw in their opening game against Le Mans before repeating that scoreline in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Toulouse, this time thanks to a late equaliser from Ludovic Ajorque.

It was a game dominated by Brest in terms of attacking intent, having attempted 27 shots, putting seven on target, while they created six big chances and accumulated 3.04 xG, while limiting Toulouse to six shots, two on target and 1.14 xG.

However, that result extended their winless run in the league to 11 matches (D5, L6), the longest ongoing streak in the competition, although avoiding defeat on Saturday would see them go unbeaten through their opening three games for the first time since 2019-20.

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Le Havre form (all competitions):

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Brest form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Le Havre are expected to continue with the 3-4-2-1 system used in their opening matches, with Lionel Mpasi-Nzau in goal and Ayumu Seko, Timothee Pembele and Ahmed Touba forming the defensive trio.

Junior Mwanga, Amir Richardson, Simon Ebonog and Rassoul Ndiaye are expected to be the four in the middle, while Kaito Mizuta and Djibril Ouziad provide support for Mbwana Samatta in attack.

Stephan Zagadou remains out with a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected back until early 2027, while Felix Mambimbi is recovering from an Achilles problem and Abdoulaye Toure is out with a knee issue.

Brest remain without Brendan Chardonnet because of a calf injury, while Justin Bourgault is doubtful, and the absence of Chardonnet leaves Gautier Lloris and Raphael Le Guen as the expected central defensive pairing.

However, Romain Del Castillo, who was a major creative and set-piece influence, departed for Osasuna at the end of the window, leaving Mama Balde as the likely candidate for the right side of the attacking three alongside Kamory Doumbia and Pathe Mboup behind Ajorque.

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Mpasi-Nzau; Seko, Pembele, Touba; Mwanga, Ebonog, Richardson, Ndiaye; Ouziad, Mizuta; Samatta

Brest possible starting lineup:

Mpasi-Nzau; Seko, Pembele, Touba; Mwanga, Ebonog, Richardson, Ndiaye; Ouziad, Mizuta; Samatta

We say: Le Havre 1-2 Brest

Le Havre's improved defensive organisation at Lyon should prevent this from becoming another high-scoring Brest performance, but the underlying numbers make it difficult to ignore the visitors' attacking advantage.

The hosts should make the contest uncomfortable, but the visitors' volume of chances should eventually tell, while they also retain a set-piece threat, making them the more likely side to claim their first win of the season.



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