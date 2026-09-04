James Garner to Chelsea transfer truth revealed by Everton manager David Moyes

Everton manager David Moyes has shut down suggestions that Chelsea tried to sign for midfielder James Garner on Deadline Day.

Reports claimed that the West Londoners made a 'late attempt' to sign the 25-year-old, who they valued at £65m, but the Toffees swiftly rejected their proposal.

Chelsea were in the market for a new centre-midfielder in the closing stages of the summer transfer window after agreeing to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for £125m.

Lamine Camara was their top target, and although a £47m deal had been agreed between the Blues and Monaco, the French club decided to pull the plug at the eleventh hour.

Garner was allegedly viewed as an alternative target, but Moyes has insisted that there is no truth in those rumours.

Reacting to those reports at a press conference on Friday, Moyes said: "What was said was completely untrue, so I don’t know where that’s come from. There’s no truth in that whatsoever."

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Garner is regarded as a key first-team figure at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after excelling across all 38 Premier League games for Everton last season, showcasing his versatility as a midfielder and full-back.

The former Manchester United man recently recovered from hernia surgery over the summer to feature in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth, and he is expected to be involved against the Red Devils on Sunday.

Moyes unaware of Friedkin Group Everton sale rumours

Meanwhile, Moyes has also responded to reports claiming that Everton’s majority owners, The Friedkin Group, are seeking new investors less than two years after buying the club.

It has been suggested that The Friedkin Group are in the early stages of working with advisers on the Everton stake sale process, which could result in new investors purchasing a significant chunk of the Toffees.

However, Moyes has not been made aware of those talks, telling reporters: "I've had no conversations with them, and certainly not on any investment. That's beyond my jurisdiction."

He added: "If you want success, then you all need to be aligned. I think we’ve got new owners in who are still finding their way at the club. I think as we get to know each other a bit more, it will be better."

Moyes has also expressed his ‘disappointment’ over Everton’s summer transfer business after seeing Deadline Day deals for Folarin Balogun and Joshua Zirkzee fall through.