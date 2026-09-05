Everton vs. Man United: Michael Carrick bidding to join five-strong Premier League elite in Hill Dickinson Stadium fixture

Michael Carrick can join an elite group of Premier League managers when Manchester United face Everton on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium looking to build on last weekend's 5-2 triumph over Ipswich Town.

Carrick's side are commencing a schedule of five games in the space of two weeks as they start their Champions League and EFL Cup campaigns.

However, with their next fixture against Sabah not coming until Thursday, the Englishman is highly likely to name a full-strength team for the encounter on Merseyside.

Despite Man United already suffering defeat to Hull City this season, Carrick is in a position where he can become just the sixth manager to achieve a specific Premier League feat.

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What Premier League feat can Carrick achieve in Everton, Man United game?

Since Carrick became Man United manager in January, he has accumulated 42 points from 19 top-flight fixtures.

Not only has no team racked up more points across that period, only five managers have reached 45 points in their opening 20 matches in charge of a tenure.

They are John Gregory at Aston Villa, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte at Chelsea and Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Carrick will be optimistic of a victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Man United having won six of their last eight matches against Everton.

Furthermore, the Toffees have only recorded three victories in their most recent 22 games versus Man United.

However, Man United are at risk of doing something that has not occurred since 2012-13, conceding the first goal in each of their opening three games of a Premier League campaign.

On the flip side, David Moyes is on the brink of equalling Harry Redknapp's record of losing the most games against Man United in the Premier League.

Former Man United boss Moyes is one behind Redknapp's unwanted number of 24 defeats.