Everton transfer news: Toffees 'failed' with £45m bid for Championship striker amid Folarin Balogun saga

Everton allegedly failed with an approach for West Ham United forward Taty Castellanos on transfer deadline day.

The Toffees have been left short in attack after a saga involving Folarin Balogun that unfolded on Tuesday.

During the closing minutes of the summer window, the Monaco forward rejected a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, despite undergoing a medical.

Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro has since explained what happened behind the scenes, but David Moyes is a striker light after Beto was sold to Fiorentina.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton attempted to rectify the situation with a late bid for Castellanos.

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Everton bid £45m for West Ham forward?

The report claims that the Merseyside outfit were ready to commit to a deal worth in the region of £45m.

A verbal offer of £40m, with £5m coming in add-ons, is said to have been proposed to West Ham during the closing hours of the market.

However, it is suggested that West Ham were unable to find a suitable replacement in that short space of time, despite their willingness to do business.

That is despite West Ham having already generated mammoth fees for the likes of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville this summer.

Castellanos has contributed 10 goals and one assist from 28 appearances since arriving at the London Stadium at the start of 2026.

Everton also missed out on a deal for Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee.

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Do Everton have more than one number-nine option?

The perception is that Everton only have Thierno Barry who is capable of playing as a number nine.

However, both Brennan Johnson and Tyrique George have played in that role for Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the past.

That said, it is undisputable that Everton have minimal strength-in-depth, with Moyes having a 21-player senior squad at his disposal that features three goalkeepers.