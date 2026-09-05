Preview: Estoril Praia vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

Still chasing their first win of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign, Estoril Praia welcome early-season high-flyers Arouca to Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota for matchday five's closing fixture on Monday.

While the Canaries sit in the relegation zone after managing just one point from their opening four outings of the season, the Wolves are third in the Portuguese top flight, having picked up nine points from a possible 12.

Match preview

After finishing 10th last term under Ian Cathro, who departed at the end of the campaign following a two-year spell, Estoril were always likely to need time to adjust under a new manager, though the appointment of Vasco Matos offered some reassurance given his experience in the Portuguese top flight.

However, the former Santa Clara boss has endured a difficult start to life in Praia, with his side losing each of their last three matches after a spirited opening-weekend draw against Famalicao, while defensive frailties have been evident in each of those defeats.

Estoril conceded exactly two goals in losses to Nacional, Rio Ave and Benfica, with last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Estadio da Luz seeing Yanis Begraoui's 82nd-minute curling effort prove nothing more than a consolation after the Canaries had fallen two goals behind.

A return to Antonio Coimbra da Mota does not inspire much confidence, as the Praia club have failed to win any of their last seven league matches at the ground, losing five of those encounters in a run stretching back to last season.

Estoril can, however, take encouragement from their recent record against Arouca at home, having won three of their last four league meetings with the Wolves on their own turf, scoring eight goals across the last two, including a 4-3 victory last term.

With only two goals to their name this season, the hosts may need their attack to find its spark again if they are to claim maximum points on Monday.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Arouca, meanwhile, appear to be on an upward trajectory under Vasco Seabra, who is now in his second full season at the helm after taking charge in October 2024 following his departure from Estoril four months earlier.

After guiding the Wolves to a 12th-placed finish in 2024-25, Seabra saw his side finish eighth last term, while their impressive start this time around has raised hopes of a first continental qualification since 2022-23.

Arouca began the current campaign with an away victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes before dismantling Moreirense on matchday two, and although they suffered defeat to defending champions Porto in their next outing, the Lobos bounced back with a 2-1 success over newly promoted Maritimo last weekend.

The Wolves have now collected as many points from their opening four matches as they managed by matchday 13 of the previous campaign and will be looking to add to their tally on Monday, although only three victories have been recorded in their last eight away league matches (L5), stretching back to 2025-26.

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

L

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Estoril will be without new signing Xavi Sintes, with the Spanish central defender, who joined from Cordoba this summer, still recovering from a knee problem.

Xeka started against Benfica before being replaced by Jordan Holsgrove at half time, and the midfielder could retain his place in the starting lineup on Monday.

Begraoui, who was the team's leading scorer last term with 20 league goals, has scored both of Estoril's goals this season and will again be the main threat in the hosts' attack.

As for Arouca, Miguel Puche will play no part, with the Spanish forward still recovering from a ruptured ACL suffered in April.

Ivan Barbero has found the net in three of Lobos' four matches this season, including two match-winning goals, and will be looking to make the difference for the visitors once again on Monday.

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Andreou, Ferro, Amal; R Sanchez, Xeka, Tsoungui, Medrano; Lacximicant, Begraoui; Carvalho

Arouca possible starting lineup:

De Arruabarrena; Esgaio, J Sanchez, Fontan, Lebedenko; Van Ee, Fukui; Trezza, Gozalbez, Djouahra; Barbero

We say: Estoril Praia 2-2 Arouca

Both sides head into this encounter with contrasting momentum, with the hosts still searching for their rhythm under Matos while the visitors have made an impressive start to the campaign.

However, Estoril's home advantage and recent success in this fixture at Antonio Coimbra da Mota could make this a closely fought contest, although Arouca's stronger start gives the visitors the edge in what should be an entertaining encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.