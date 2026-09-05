Erling Haaland breaks new Sergio Aguero Man City record with 300th career goal vs. Coventry

Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland broke a club record set by Sergio Aguero in Saturday's Premier League battle with Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norway international came into the 3pm clash with two goals from as many games in the 2026-27 top-flight campaign, having struck a brace in the 4-1 win over Crystal Palace two Fridays ago.

Haaland took little time to make his mark against Frank Lampard's side too, opening the scoring just before the half-hour mark with a bullet header from Antoine Semenyo's cross.

After Semenyo just about kept the ball in play and delivered an inviting ball to the back stick, Haaland tore away from his marker - Aurele Amenda - and left Carl Rushworth with no chance.

In doing so, Haaland scored his 20th headed goal for Manchester City in the Premier League, entering into a category of his own by overtaking Aguero's 19.

Man City headed Premier League goals all-time list

Man City | Headed PL Goals Premier League — All-time ranking Manchester City all-time headed Premier League goals ranking. Erling Haaland leads with 20, ahead of Sergio Aguero on 19. Rank Player Goals 1 Erling Haaland 20 2 Sergio Aguero 19 3 Edin Dzeko 12 4 Gabriel Jesus 10 5 Raheem Sterling 9 6 Vincent Kompany 8 =7 Emmanuel Adebayor 7 =7 Carlos Tevez 7 =7 Nicolas Anelka 7 =10 Fernandinho 6 =10 Yaya Toure 6 =10 Joleon Lescott 6 =13 Bernardo Silva 5 =13 David Silva 5 =13 Ilkay Gundogan 5 =13 Riyad Mahrez 5 =13 Alvaro Negredo 5 =13 Uwe Rosler 5

Haaland and Aguero are clear of all of their counterparts in the list of Premier League headed goals for Man City, as Edin Dzeko is a distant third with 12 aerial efforts for the Sky Blues.

Gabriel Jesus is the only other player to score 10 or more headed goals for Man City in the Premier League, closely followed by Raheem Sterling's nine.

Vincent Kompany managed eight aerial top-flight goals in the Citizens strip, although the centre-back's most iconic Premier League strike for the club came with his feet; the long-range stunner against Leicester City in 2019 which put Pep Guardiola's men one win away from the title.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Adebayor, Carlos Tevez and Nicolas Anelka each managed seven goals with their heads for Man City in the Premier League, and six different players did so on five occasions.

Erling Haaland hits two goalscoring milestones in Man City clash

© Iconsport / Mark Pain, Alamy Live News

As well as breaking the record for the most Premier League headed goals for Man City, Haaland hit a second goalscoring milestone when he broke the deadlock at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian's powerful effort represented his 300th club career goal - at the age of just 26 - 165 which have come for Man City.

Haaland previously found the back of the net 86 times for Borussia Dortmund, while also bagging 29 for Red Bull Salzburg and 20 for Molde FK during the embryonic stages of his career.

The striker has also managed 62 goals for the Norway national team, by far and away the most of any male player, although Isabell Herlovsen scored 67 for the Norwegian women's team.