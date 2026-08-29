Preview: Benfica vs Estoril Praia - prediction, team news, lineups

After a two-week absence from domestic football, Benfica resume Primeira Liga duty on Monday evening when they play host to Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz.

Marco Silva's side saw their matchday-three encounter with Moreirense postponed due to fixture congestion from their continental commitments, while the Canaries suffered defeat to Rio Ave last time out.

Match preview

Benfica sealed qualification for the Europa League main stage following a 3-1 victory away at AGF Aarhus in midweek, emerging as 6-2 winners on aggregate in their playoff tie and extending their winning run to three matches across all competitions.

That sequence includes a 7-0 mauling of Casa Pia on matchday two of the Portuguese top flight, serving as a perfect response to the Eagles' disappointing opening-day draw against newly promoted Academico de Viseu at Estadio da Luz.

Having been without league action last weekend, Benfica currently sit seventh in the Primeira Liga table and will be eager to build on their momentum in a bid to strengthen their early-season title push following last term's third-place finish under Jose Mourinho.

In addition to their strong form, the Eagles will be confident of claiming maximum points on Monday as they face a side they have beaten in each of their last nine league meetings, including 3-1 victories in both encounters last term.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Recent form suggests Estoril could struggle in this fixture, with the Canaries arriving on the back of consecutive defeats and having managed just one point from their opening three matches of the campaign.

After securing a 1-1 draw against Famalicao on matchday one, Vasco Matos's men suffered a 2-0 loss at Nacional followed by another 2-0 reverse against Rio Ave last weekend, conceding goals either side of the interval from Jalen Blesa and Tamble Monteiro.

As a result, the Canaries currently sit 16th in the Primeira Liga table, while they have now gone 11 league matches without a win — a run stretching back to the end of 2025-26, when they endured an eight-game winless sequence to close out the season and finish 10th under Ian Cathro before Matos took over in July.

A lack of defensive solidity was Estoril's undoing last term, having conceded 57 goals across the campaign, and with five already shipped this season, those frailties remain evident. That will concern Matos as his side visit a Benfica team averaging four goals across their last eight outings.

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

D

W

Benfica form (all competitions):

W

D

D

W

W

W

Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Atlantico Press

Benfica could be without captain Fredrik Aursnes, who suffered a sprained ankle that ruled him out of the trip to Denmark in midweek, having only recently returned from a muscle issue with a brief cameo in the first leg.

Vangelis Pavlidis drew a blank in midweek but the striker remains the focal point of the Eagles' attack, having netted 10 goals across his last six appearances.

Gianluca Prestianni scored a brace at Aarhus and will keep his place on the flank, with Rafa Silva expected to operate on the opposite wing after also finding the net last time out.

Meanwhile, Estoril could remain without midfielder Jordan Holsgrove, who has missed each of the last three outings due to a muscle injury.

On a positive note, Xeka is now back in contention after missing last weekend's defeat to Rio Ave through suspension following the red card he picked up against Nacional on matchday two.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Soares; Bah, Araujo, Lenglet, Dahl; Barreiro, Barrenechea; Rafa Silva, Sudakov, Prestianni; Pavlidis

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Sanchez, Ferro, Sierra, Medrano; Xeka, Tsoungui; Guitane, Carvalho, Lacximicant; Begraoui

We say: Benfica 4-1 Estoril Praia

Benfica are heavy favourites heading into this encounter considering their pedigree, head-to-head dominance and current momentum, and we expect the Lisbon giants to secure a comfortable victory over the struggling visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.