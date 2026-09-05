Saturday's Premier League results and roundup: Man City march on, Crystal Palace secure first win, Spurs frustrate

Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, making it three wins from three as their early momentum continued to gather pace.

Elsewhere in the 3pm kick-offs, Crystal Palace finally got off the mark with their first victory of the season, while Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland all battled their way to valuable points on the road.

Manchester City 1-0 Coventry: Enzo Fernandez impressive

Manchester City dominating territory vs Coventry, but they only have a slender lead.



Can the visitors find an equaliser in the last 20 minutes? pic.twitter.com/CvdQP0VY74 — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) September 5, 2026

Any lingering doubts over how Manchester City would fare in the post-Pep Guardiola era have been put to bed, with the champions making it three Premier League wins on the trot.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the match inside half an hour, but on another day, the Norwegian could easily have walked away with a hat-trick as City continued to look dangerous in the final third.

Record-breaking summer signing Enzo Fernandez made his debut and played a key role in the winner, while the Argentine also teed up Rayan Cherki, who saw his effort cannon back off the foot of a post.

Brentford 1-1 Sunderland: Fascinating tactical battle

A fascinating tactical battle between two excellent Premier League managers ends 1-1.



Andrews and Le Bris both changed the game through their substitutions.



Balls of steel from Enzo Le Fée. Wilson Isidor changed the game from the bench. Dan Ballard back to his best.#SAFC pic.twitter.com/LYHgZrTzbw — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) September 5, 2026

Brentford have an enviable home record, but both sides can be satisfied with a share of the spoils after a fascinating tactical battle at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Sunderland were impressive in the first half and even had a goal ruled out, but the visitors showed tremendous character to fight their way back into the contest after falling behind to Vitaly Janelt's strike.

Enzo Le Fee showed nerves of steel to convert from the penalty spot, but Wilson Isidor also deserves plenty of credit for an excellent cameo after coming off the bench.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Leeds United: Whites left disappointed

Huge congrats to Jayden Bogle who became the very first Leeds defender to score a goal at Brighton across our entire history. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/lzVhRxpLCb — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) September 5, 2026

Leeds United will be disappointed to have missed out on their first victory away at Brighton in more than 17 years, despite extending their unbeaten start to the season.

The Whites have now gone unbeaten in their opening games, but Daniel Farke may have some concerns over the drop in intensity after Ao Tanaka's disallowed goal.

Leeds have now lost just six of their last 34 matches, with only four teams across Europe's top five leagues suffering fewer defeats since December, underlining the impressive consistency Farke's side have shown.

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs frustrate yet again

Tottenham have struggled to get the ball into anything resembling a dangerous area so far vs Nottingham Forest pic.twitter.com/55re7PG51T — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) September 5, 2026

Tottenham are still waiting for their first Premier League win of the season after managing a 0-0 draw against Forest at City Ground.

It has been another frustrating performance from the visitors, with Roberto de Zerbi's expensively assembled side showing no signs of cohesion and team chemistry.

Spurs failed to have a shot on target until the 81st minute, and avoided defeat after Neco Williams' second-half goal was ruled out.

Fulham 2-3 Crystal Palace: Massive win for the Eagles

Massive win for Crystal Palace as Pierre Sage picks up his first points since taking over. Quite a few boos from the Fulham fans at the full-time whistle. They're still pointless and not happy — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) September 5, 2026

Both sides were desperate for points, but it was Crystal Palace who finally got their hands on a much-needed victory, with left wing-back Tyrick Mitchell grabbing a brace to inspire the Eagles.

Palace looked dead and buried when they fell 2-0 behind, but Pierre Sage's side produced a stirring comeback to snatch all three points, with Ben Chilwell marking his return to the club with a goal.

Fulham, meanwhile, have now lost three consecutive league games since the arrival of former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa, with supporters already growing disillusioned by the Spaniard's style and structure.