Team News: Brentford vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Winless away to Brentford since 1987, Sunderland seek an end to that wretched run in Saturday's Premier League fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Black Cats edged out Fulham 1-0 in gameweek two, while the Bees were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Sepp van den Berg (groin), Mathias Jensen (strain), Josh Dasilva (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Meunier, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Fofana, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor