Premier League Gameweek 3
Brentford
Sep 5, 2026 3.00pm
Gtech Community Stadium
Sunderland

Team News: Brentford vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Brentford vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Winless away to Brentford since 1987, Sunderland seek an end to that wretched run in Saturday's Premier League fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Black Cats edged out Fulham 1-0 in gameweek two, while the Bees were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BRENTFORD vs. SUNDERLAND

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Sepp van den Berg (groin), Mathias Jensen (strain), Josh Dasilva (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Meunier, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Fofana, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor

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