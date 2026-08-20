Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Samsunspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Caykur Rizespor host Samsunspor at Caykur Didi Stadyumu on Saturday in the second round of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with both sides looking to build on eventful results from the opening weekend.

Recep Ucar's men secured a dramatic late victory on matchday one, while the visitors arrive after being involved in one of the most entertaining contests of the opening round.

Match preview

Rizespor claimed all three points in dramatic fashion on the opening weekend, with Qazim Laci converting a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time to secure a 1-0 victory away at Konyaspor and rescue his side from what had appeared destined to be a goalless draw.

Ucar's side created several promising opportunities but struggled to find a breakthrough before finally getting their reward from the spot, but their defensive resilience was equally important, with an ability to stay switched on defensively for the full 90 minutes away from home proving to be the foundation.

The Black Sea Sparrowhawk kept eight clean sheets last season, six of which came at home, on their way to an eighth-place finish, collecting 27 of their 41 points at Caykur Didi Stadyumu, highlighting the importance of their home form as they look to push for another top-half finish.

Rizespor also enjoyed the better of last season's meetings with Samsunspor, collecting four points from the two fixtures, winning 4-1 at home after a 1-1 draw away, extending their unbeaten run against the Red Lightning to three matches, with two wins and one draw.

Home advantage has traditionally served the Rize outfit well in this fixture, with the hosts winning two of their last three home meetings with Saturday’s visitors in the top flight.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Samsunspor, meanwhile, were involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Goztepe on the opening weekend, twice coming from behind before Celil Yuksel's stoppage-time strike from outside the box rescued a point deep into added time.

Thorsten Fink's side initially took the lead through a Marius Mouandilmadji penalty and an Emre Kilinc finish either side of half-time after Goztepe had opened the scoring.

However, Sinclair Armstrong and Efkan Bekiroglu turned the game around for the visitors before Yuksel's dramatic late intervention earned Samsunspor a share of the spoils.

The result highlighted Samsunspor's attacking potential, with Fink's side attempting 21 shots and recording 2.79 expected goals, including three big chances — however, their defensive display will be a concern after they allowed seven shots on target and conceded three times from 1.72 xG.

Samsunspor kept nine clean sheets last season, and the last time they won this fixture they did so by keeping Rizespor out in a 1-0 victory – encouragingly for the visitors, that victory also came at Caykur Didi Stadyumu.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / Sekim Photo

Rizespor remain without centre-back Khusniddin Alikulov, who is recovering from a ligament injury and is expected to remain sidelined for an extended period.

Ucar otherwise has a full squad available and is expected to retain Ali Sowe as the central striker, with Dal Varesanovic, Ahmed Kutucu and Adedire Mebude providing creativity in the attacking areas.

Modibo Sagnan should continue at centre-back following his move from Montpellier, with Attila Mocsi expected to partner him in the heart of the defence.

Samsunspor have no major fitness concerns, although Fink could hand Elliott Watt his debut after the midfielder missed the opening game through suspension.

There are also doubts over the availability of Jaures Assoumou, Yunus Emre Cift, Tanguy Coulibaly, Igor Drapinski and Elayis Tavsan, all of whom were absent from the matchday squad against Goztepe.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Sagnan, Mocsi, Ariss; Antalyali, Laci; Kutucu, Olawoyin, Mebude; Sowe

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Mendes, Borevkovic, Diabbate, Tomasson; Kayan, Yuksel, Makoumbou; Kilinc, Marius, Jarju

We say: Caykur Rizespor 2-1 Samsunspor

Rizespor's dramatic winning start, home advantage and favourable recent record against Samsunspor make them the more likely side to claim a second consecutive victory.

The visitors demonstrated plenty of attacking quality against Goztepe but their defensive weaknesses were equally evident, and Fink will need to tighten things up if his side are to take anything from this trip.

We expect goals at both ends given the attacking talent available to both teams, but Rizespor's greater defensive resilience should give them the edge in a closely fought contest at Caykur Didi Stadyumu.



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