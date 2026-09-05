Preview: Goztepe SK vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

Goztepe SK host Gaziantep at Gursel Aksel Stadyumu on Monday evening in the fourth round of the Turkish Super Lig season, with both sides struggling for consistency in the opening month.

Stanimir Stoilov's side sit on just one point from their opening three matches, while the visitors, who head into this clash with a new manager, arrive on four points after a mixed start of their own.

Match preview

Goztepe's promising pre-season optimism has not translated into results so far, with the Izmir club losing 3-2 away at Galatasaray on the opening weekend before a 1-0 defeat away at Genclerbirligi on matchday two left them without a win in either of their opening fixtures.

Stoilov's side did at least show attacking intent in a 3-3 draw at home to Samsunspor on matchday three, with Sinclair Armstrong and Efkan Bekiroglu both scoring in the second half to turn a deficit into a lead, only for Celil Yuksel's stoppage-time strike to deny Goz Goz all three points.

That result left Goztepe on one point from three matches, having scored five goals but conceded seven, a defensive record that stands in stark contrast to the club's best-ever league finish last season and highlights an area the manager will be looking to address urgently.

Goz Goz's back-three system under Stoilov has been breached regularly in the early rounds, and with home advantage the one clear positive heading into Monday's fixture, the head coach will need a much tighter defensive display than in any of the previous three matches to end the winless run.

Another point of optimism for the hosts will be their recent record in this fixture, as they are unbeaten in the last three league meetings between the two sides, winning two, both last season, and drawing one – a run that extends to four matches across all competitions, with Goztepe recording three victories during that period.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Gaziantep, for their part, opened the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Alanyaspor, with Deian Sorescu's second-half equaliser cancelling out Ruan Duarte's 20th-minute opener.

The Falcons then recorded their first win of the campaign on matchday two, beating Eyupspor 1-0 thanks to another Sorescu goal, this time a driven finish from the edge of the box in the 60th minute after the visitors had already been reduced to 10 men.

That victory was followed by a 2-1 home defeat to Caykur Rizespor on matchday three, with Emrecan Bulut and Ali Sowe scoring either side of half-time before Zakaria Ariss's own goal proved the only reply for the Falcons.

These results brought an end to the reign of Mirel Radoi as manager after only a few months, following the Romanian coach's appointment, and he has since been replaced by Orhan Ak, who managed Eyupspor last season.

Gaziantep have kicked off their form on the road on a positive note following the win at Eyupspor, but they will face another real test on Monday's trip to Izmir, at a ground where they have never won in the top flight.

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Goztepe SK form (all competitions):

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Goztepe's defensive problems have been made more difficult by injuries, with Furkan Bayir, Allan Godoi, Noah Sonko Sundberg and Ibrahim Sabra all unavailable, while Alexis Antunes is also ruled out of Monday's game.

That has left Stoilov short of established options, particularly in central defence, and they will have to line up with Malcolm Bokele, Ege Yildirim and Taha Altikardes at the back.

Juan and Armstrong are expected to lead the attack, with Bekiroglu operating behind them, while Rhaldney Gomes and Novatus Miroshi operate in the middle of the pack.

Gaziantep are set to welcome back midfielder Juninho Bacuna, with the midfielder returning from suspension following his dismissal against Eyupspor.

However, Fuat Bavuk and Nazim Sangare are set to miss the game; otherwise, Ak has most of his players available for this trip.

Trivante Stewart will likely lead the attack again, supported by Drissa Camara and Kacper Kozlowski in a 3-4-2-1 system.

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Gugeshashvili; Bokele, Altikardes, Yildirim; Kurtulan, Rhaldney, Miroshi, Akonnor; Bekiroglu; Juan, Armstrong

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Tobiasz; Perez, Abena, Meleke; Sorescu, Gidado, Bacuna, Stefan; Camara, Kozlowski; Stewart

We say: Goztepe SK 2-2 Gaziantep

Goztepe's home advantage and clear attacking talent should produce goals, but their defensive record of conceding seven times in three matches makes a clean sheet unlikely against a Gaziantep side with Sorescu in fine scoring form.

We expect another entertaining, open contest between two sides yet to find defensive stability, with a share of the points doing little to ease the growing pressure on either head coach.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.