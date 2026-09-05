Manchester City injury, suspension list and return dates for Porto: Jeremy Doku, Nico O'Reilly latest

Manchester City will be looking to make a strong start to their 2026-27 Champions League campaign when they travel to Estadio do Dragao to face Portuguese giants Porto on Tuesday night.

Since taking over from legendary manager Pep Guardiola, it has been a smooth transition under Enzo Maresca so far, with Man City winning all three of their opening matches.

Man City are heading into Tuesday's fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Coventry City, and sit top of the Premier League table with nine points from three matches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Manchester City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's clash with Porto.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: September 13 (vs. Manchester United)

Jeremy Doku remains sidelined after aggravating a calf issue in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal, with Maresca having already ruled him out for two to three weeks.

The Belgian winger missed the wins over both Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry, and he is unlikely to be risked against Porto.

Nico O'Reilly

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower Back Injury

Possible return date: No return date specified

The 21-year-old left-back picked up a back injury during the warm-up ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash against Coventry.

The defender left the warm up early, while clutching his back, forcing Maresca into making a late change to their starting line-up.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.