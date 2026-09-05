Sunday's Bundesliga predictions, including Hamburger SV vs. Mainz 05 and Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Augsburg

Today's Bundesliga predictions include Mainz 05's trip to face Hamburger SV, who are looking for their first points of the season, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt's inaugural home game of the campaign against Augsburg.

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Fighting for their first Bundesliga points of the season, Hamburger SV will welcome Mainz 05 to Volksparkstadion on Sunday.

HSV will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat last time out, while Die Nullfunfer are keen to avoid a repeat of their ineffectual opening-day performance.

We say: Hamburger SV 1-2 Mainz 05

Hamburger were comfortably beaten by Dortmund in their opener, but they will be more competitive this weekend, and could find themselves on the scoresheet.

That being said, Mainz are looking to respond to their disappointing draw last time out, and considering their impressive away form, it would not be a surprise to see the visitors triumph by a narrow margin.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hamburger SV vs. Mainz 05, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Herrmann Agenturfotografie / Alamy

Eintracht Frankfurt will hope to win for the first time in the 2026-27 Bundesliga on Sunday, when they welcome Augsburg to Deutsche Bank Park.

Having drawn 3-3 with Union Berlin on August 29th in matchweek one, Frankfurt find themselves in ninth with one point, whereas Augsburg beat Schalke 04 3-0 on August 30 and are third with three points.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Augsburg

Frankfurt's defensive frailties cannot be overlooked, especially as they are encountering confident visitors.

Augsburg have struggled to get the better of their hosts for some time, but they should have enough quality and momentum to take at least a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Augsburg, including team news and possible lineups