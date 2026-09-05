Sunday's Premier League predictions including Arsenal vs. Chelsea, Everton vs. Man United

Today's Premier League predictions include the mouthwatering London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, and Manchester United's trip to a depleted Everton.

Everton vs. Man United Premier League Match Preview ?? | "United Are Nowhere Near Arsenal"

The David Moyes derby takes centre stage at 2pm on Sunday, when Everton welcome Manchester United to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Premier League gameweek three.

The Toffees maintained their unbeaten record in 2026-27 with a 1-1 stalemate at Bournemouth last time out, while the Red Devils got off the mark in emphatic fashion with a 5-2 crushing of Ipswich Town.

We say: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

After two full gameweeks, Everton and Man United jointly lead the way for direct attacks in the 2026-27 Premier League season with six apiece, and chances should not be at a premium for either team on Sunday.

However, having bounced back from their false start at Hull, a rampant Red Devils side should flex their attacking muscles and hand Moyes his first loss of the season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Everton vs. Man United, including team news and predicted lineups

Arsenal vs. Chelsea Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Is Bukayo Saka World Class?"

The reigning champions meet the assigned closest challengers in Sunday's Premier League main event, which sees Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium for a mouth-watering London derby.

Neither side has slipped up in any competition yet this season, but at least one 100% record will cease to exist when Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso shake hands.

We say: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

If there was ever a match that screamed defence vs. attack, Arsenal vs. Chelsea is the dictionary definition, and the Gunners' perfect rearguard record in 2026-27 is surely destined to end on Sunday.

The hosts have undoubtedly left themselves too light in attack, but with a clean bill of health in the final third - for now - Arteta's side still have our vote to expose Chelsea's defensive vulnerabilities and pass the first major test of their title credentials.

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Chelsea, including team news and predicted lineups