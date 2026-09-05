Sunday’s La Liga predictions including Valencia vs. Barcelona, Alaves vs. Osasuna

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's away clash with Valencia and Alaves home meeting against Osasuna

© Iconsport / Zuma

Barcelona will be aiming to continue their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga campaign when they travel to Mestalla to take on Valencia this afternoon.

Hansi Flick’s side have won all three of their opening matches, beating Elche 5-0, Athletic Club 2-0, and Rayo Vallecano 5-2, while Valencia have taken one point from three games, drawing with Celta Vigo before back-to-back defeats to Real Betis and Deportivo La Coruna.

We say: Valencia 1-3 Barcelona

Barcelona are absolutely flying at the moment, and we are expecting the Catalan giants to put another three points on the board, but Valencia should be able to give their fans something to cheer.

>Click here to read our full preview for Valencia vs. Barcelona, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Two of the division’s early surprise packages meet at Mendizorrotza this evening, with both Alaves and Osasuna having collected seven points from their opening three matches.

Quique Sanchez Flores’s side sit fourth in the table after a 1-0 win over Villarreal last time out, while Luis Miguel Ramis’s Osasuna are sixth, having beaten Getafe by an identical scoreline courtesy of an Ante Budimir penalty.

We say: Alaves 1-1 Osasuna

Both teams have been excellent this season, and we are finding it difficult to separate them on Sunday, ultimately settling on a low-scoring draw.

>Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Osasuna, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Malaga will be looking for a first win of their return to the top flight when they host Levante at La Rosaleda, having taken just one point from their opening three matches.

Juan Francisco Funes’s side have lost twice and conceded seven times already this season, while Levante sit 10th with four points after a 5-2 win over Real Betis in their last outing.

We say: Malaga 1-1 Levante

Levante have made the stronger start to the campaign, but home advantage could allow Malaga to secure a share of the spoils in Sunday's meeting.

>Click here to read our full preview for Malaga vs. Levante, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Espanyol will be hoping to arrest a two-game losing run when they host Sevilla at the RCDE Stadium tonight.

Manolo Gonzalez’s side began the season with a 3-0 win over Levante but have since lost 2-1 to both Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, while Sevilla sit seventh with six points after a 3-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their last match.

We say: Espanyol 2-2 Sevilla

Both teams have a lot of quality in the final third of the field, and we are predicting an entertaining match, with the points potentially being shared in a high-scoring draw

>Click here to read our full preview for Espanyol vs. Sevilla, including team news and predicted lineups