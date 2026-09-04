Preview: Alaves vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams that have made excellent starts to the 2026-27 La Liga campaign will lock horns on Sunday afternoon, as Alaves welcome Osasuna to Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Both have collected seven points from their opening three matches, with hosts Alaves currently sitting fourth in the La Liga table, while Osasuna are in fifth.

Match preview

Alaves finished 14th in Spain's top flight last season, only one point above the relegation zone, and before the start of this campaign, many had tipped the Basque outfit to struggle.

However, Quique Sanchez Flores' side have made an excellent start to the season, picking up seven points from their three matches to sit fourth, and they will enter this game off the back of a standout 1-0 success over Champions League outfit Villarreal.

El Glorioso opened their season with a 3-0 victory over Getafe before drawing 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano in their second match of the campaign, and they are now preparing to take on Osasuna, Racing de Santander, Valencia and Athletic Bilbao before the international break.

Alaves made four signings during the summer transfer window, bringing in Miguel Rodriguez, Nicolas Valentini, Ville Koski and Mikel Rodriguez.

There were 11 departures, meanwhile, so there is a new-look to the squad this season, and the signs early on have been extremely positive for the Basque team.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Osasuna have also made a flying start to the campaign, and they will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 success over Getafe, which was secured courtesy of a penalty from Ante Budimir.

Los Rojillos opened their season with a goalless draw against Levante, before beating Celta Vigo 2-1 ahead of their narrow victory over Getafe last time out; seven points from three matches has left them in fifth spot in the division ahead of the next set of fixtures.

Luis Miguel Ramis' side ended the summer transfer window with four new signings, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Diego Rico, Romain Del Castillo, Rockson Yeboah and Jonathan Dubasin.

There were five first-team departures, meanwhile, with the biggest of those proving to be Victor Munoz, who has made the move to Liverpool.

Osasuna have won 27 of their previous 51 matches against Alaves in all competitions, suffering only 15 defeats, but it was 2-2 in their last meeting in April of this year.

Alaves La Liga form:

Osasuna La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Toni Martinez is expected to miss out for Alaves with the injury that he suffered in the early stages of the second period against Villarreal, so Mariano Diaz is likely to come into the side.

Diaz has two goals in his three league appearances this season, and the 33-year-old is now set to feature from the first whistle on Sunday.

Changes elsewhere are unlikely given the level of the performance against the Yellow Submarine, with Antonio Blanco set to operate in the middle of midfield.

As for Osasuna, Valentin Rosier will again be unavailable for selection due to a hamstring injury, but the visitors are otherwise in strong shape for the match.

Budimir is already on two goals for the season, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for the experienced centre-forward.

Meanwhile, Ruben Garcia is expected to retain his spot down the right for Los Rojillos.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Perez, Tenaglia, Koski, Otto, Rebbach; Ibanez, Blanco, Rodriguez; Boye, Diaz

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Arguibide, Catena, Herrando, Bretones; Moncayola, Munoz; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, Gomez; Budimir

We say: Alaves 1-1 Osasuna

Both teams have been excellent this season, and we are finding it difficult to separate them on Sunday, ultimately settling on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.