Man United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes contract extension decision 'revealed' as £300,000k captain enters final year

Manchester United will accelerate talks with Bruno Fernandes in a bid to tie him down to a new long-term contract, the newest report has revealed.

The Red Devils will take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, and they will hope that they can earn a second consecutive victory following their 5-2 demolition of Ipswich Town.

Captain Fernandes scored a hat-trick in that game last weekend, and he looks likely to be the main figurehead of the team this season.

The Portuguese international only has one year left on his contract, and given his immense displays, fans are keen for him to extend his stay.

A fresh report from Football Insider claims that United have decided to accelerate talks with Fernandes, with the club hoping to tie their captain to a long-term deal after they trigger a one-year extension built into his current contract.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Bruno Fernandes contract: Should Manchester United renew their captain?

If the decision to renew Fernandes was only based on his recent performances, then keeping him at United would be a sensible move.

However, the playmaker is 31 and will be 32 later this month, and keeping him at the Red Devils on a long-term deal would be a significant risk.

Mohamed Salah experienced incredible success on the pitch into his thirties for Liverpool, but after signing a new contract in 2025, he then declined suddenly.

Though there is no guarantee that Fernandes will decline in a similar manner, tying him to Old Trafford for a number of years may be costly, especially if a new deal sees him earn a pay rise on his reported £300,000-per-week salary.

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

Why Man United should give Bruno Fernandes a short-term contract

There is merit in trying to retain the value of a player as talented as Fernandes, who still appears to be operating at a high level.

Should the captain sign an extension until 2029, for example, United would still be able to explore potential interest in him from the likes of the Saudi Pro League.

Such an extension would also give boss Michael Carrick enough time to prepare a future without his talisman, who will prove difficult to replace.