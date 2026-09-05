Liverpool transfer news: Major Ismaila Sarr update as 'keen' £75m Crystal Palace star learns Andoni Iraola's January decision

Liverpool will carefully consider their options before committing to signing Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace in January, the newest report has revealed.

The Reds earned their first win of the Premier League season on Friday, beating Ipswich Town 2-0 at Portman Road.

Fans were pleased that the likes of Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo improved considerably on prior performances, though there are still some concerns about some of Andoni Iraola's attackers.

Liverpool tried to sign Palace forward Sarr in the summer transfer window, but they were ultimately unwilling to match the Eagles' asking price of £75m.

Football Insider report that while Sarr is still keen on a move to Anfield, and while the Reds still have him on their list of targets, the Merseysiders will consider all options before making a move for the attacker in the winter.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

Ismaila Sarr to Liverpool: Does Andoni Iraola have enough in attack?

There is no doubt that Liverpool have the numbers they need to succeed in the final third, with Bradley Barcola's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain seeing him join Isak, Gakpo, Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha, and it should be remembered that Hugo Ekitike is scheduled to return from injury in 2027.

However, there are no left-footed wingers in the squad following the departure of Mohamed Salah, and that could make the Reds' frontline more predictable as the season progresses.

LIVERPOOL'S FIRST-TEAM OPTIONS IN ATTACK - Alexander Isak - Hugo Ekitike (injured) - Bradley Barcola - Rio Ngumoha - Cody Gakpo - Victor Munoz

Sarr does play on the right, though he also prefers to use his right foot, while he is less comfortable out wide and is less creative than Salah.

Considering the fact the Palace star will turn 29 in February, spending such a significant amount of money on him would be risky, especially if the club hope for him to contribute for a prolonged period.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Liverpool January rumours: Lamine Camara rather than a winger?

While Liverpool's attack could look somewhat disjointed at times in the coming months, strengthening that area of the pitch should not necessarily be seen as a priority.

Midfield has been a weakness for the Reds this term, with question marks about the suitability of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai to the team's double pivot.

Lamine Camara's proposed move to Chelsea collapsed at the last minute of the summer window, so there may be an opportunity to sign him from Monaco.

Reports have suggested that Camara would only be considered if Mac Allister left, though if the Merseysiders have ambitions of winning trophies, bringing a potential transfer forward would be beneficial to their goals.