Preview: Sunderland vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

Clashing in the EFL Cup third round, top-flight sides Sunderland and Hull City will meet at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

With one win apiece from two previous league cup ties, the Black Cats and the Tigers must fight to reach the last 16.

Match preview

After their extraordinary exploits over the past two seasons, Sunderland have started the current campaign steadily by taking four points from a possible nine in the Premier League.

The Black Cats responded to an opening defeat against Ipswich Town by beating Fulham, before picking up a point away to Brentford on Saturday.

Though they fell behind shortly after the break, Enzo Le Fee's late penalty secured a share of the spoils, again demonstrating Sunderland's resilience.

No team has earned more points from losing positions since they returned to England's top tier last summer, and that grit helped them snatch a European place in May.

Between two tough league games against Arsenal and Manchester City, Regis Le Bris will soon lead his club into their Europa League debut, as AZ Alkmaar visit the Stadium of Light.

First, having been granted a bye into the third round thanks to their European participation, they must meet Hull in the EFL Cup.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir/SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Tuesday's tie will be the third between these sides: the Black Cats won 2-1 at this stage in 1961-62, while the Tigers prevailed on penalties in the first round six years ago.

Spot kicks also helped Hull past Stoke City in the previous round, and they are now looking to reach round four for the first time since 2016.

Indeed, the Yorkshire club have won none of their last 10 EFL Cup ties within normal time, as all three wins during that spell came via shootouts.

Widely expected to fight relegation before the new season began, Hull are currently flying high on their Premier League return, boasting an impressive tally of seven points so far.

One of only four teams still with a 100% record after two games - having defeated Manchester United and Coventry City - Sergej Jakirovic's side then held Aston Villa to a goalless draw on Saturday.

Though they sacrificed most of the ball, a third straight clean sheet showed their defensive discipline under Bosnian boss Jakirovic, who is likely to make some changes in midweek.

Sunderland form (all competitions):

Hull City EFL Cup form:

W

Hull City form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media

With one eye on a tough trio of upcoming fixtures, Le Bris is also expected to rotate his squad by handing minutes to fringe players, and perhaps deadline-day signing Malick Fofana.

Another new arrival, Kevin Danso made his debut against Brentford, but Omar Alderete may return to the hosts' lineup in central defence.

However, Sunderland will be without Habib Diarra for the next two months, after the Senegal midfielder suffered a hamstring injury during the draw with Fulham.

Hull have a much longer absence list, featuring the likes of Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Charlie Hughes, Darko Gyabi and Hidemasa Morita.

More positively, Joe Gelhardt recently returned to full training and can compete with several summer signings for a place in the visitors' squad.

Tim Iroegbunam, Robinio Vaz, Sorba Thomas and Brooke Norton-Cuffy were all acquired on deadline day, and the latter could supplant Lewie Coyle at right wing-back.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Mukiele, Alderete, O'Nien, Methalie; Ahoka, Sadiki; Hume, Le Fee, Fofana; Isidor

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Egan, McNair, Herrington; Norton-Cuffy, Iroegbunam, Hjerto-Dahl, Targett; Thomas, Millar; Cho

We say: Sunderland 1-2 Hull City

As Sunderland's priorities are the Premier League and an exciting European adventure, they may take their eye off the ball in this competition.

Hull have built a strong squad over the summer, so Jakirovic can afford to rotate and still put out a very competitive XI - and that should see them reach the last 16.

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