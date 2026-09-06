Mikel Arteta vs. Xabi Alonso: The remarkable childhood link behind Arsenal-Chelsea showdown

Arsenal's meeting with Chelsea will carry an unusual personal significance for Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso, who first crossed paths decades ago at the same small Basque youth club.

The two coaches are set to face one another on the touchline for the first time when Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League.

Long before reaching the top level of English football, though, Arteta and Alonso came through Antiguoko Kirol Elkartea in San Sebastian.

Their story is made even more remarkable by the fact that Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola was also part of the same generation at the club.

Arteta, Alonso and Iraola were all born within a few months of one another in the Basque Country and all developed at Antiguoko during the 1990s.

For Arteta, Sunday's meeting therefore represents far more than another London derby.

How Antiguoko shaped Arteta, Alonso and Iraola

Arteta has spoken warmly about the shared history between the three coaches.

"It's incredible," the Arsenal boss said ahead of the Chelsea clash.

"We have the history that we have together, as well as with Andoni, and to be able to face each other at such a high level, with the responsibility we have of managing some of the biggest clubs in the country, is something very beautiful to experience."

Arteta also highlighted the significance of all three building successful coaching careers abroad.

"To go abroad and do what he has done, as well as Andoni, is something extraordinary," he added.

"It shows that doing what you believe in, in the way you believe in it, and being able to translate that to a club, to the players, and ultimately achieve the objectives you want, is possible regardless of where you were born or where you come from."

Antiguoko's influence stretches beyond those three names.

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Zubimendi also came through the club, while former Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz is another notable graduate.

Aduriz has previously described Antiguoko as an academy with a clear identity built around ball control and playing on the ground.

That technical education was combined with a strong emphasis on discipline, intensity and collective responsibility.

© Photo: Antiguoko

From youth football to Premier League dugouts

Those values are still central to Antiguoko's identity.

Club vice-president Roberto Montiel, who coached Arteta, Alonso and Iraola, has said that competitive instinct, intensity and sporting discipline remain non-negotiable.

Youth coach Inigo Iraola has also spoken about the importance of sacrifice, hard work, teamwork and competitiveness.

Those principles are easy to identify in the careers of all three managers.

Arteta has built Arsenal around structure, intensity and positional discipline.

Alonso has developed a reputation for controlled possession and intelligent occupation of space, while Iraola's teams are associated with aggression, pressing and energy.

Their methods are not identical, but the shared foundation is difficult to ignore.

The wider Basque region has produced a remarkable number of elite players and coaches, including Unai Emery, as well as several members of Spain's recent international squads.

For Antiguoko, though, the concentration of talent from one small generation is particularly striking.

Arteta, Alonso and Iraola all went on to enjoy distinguished playing careers after leaving the club.

Alonso starred for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and won the World Cup with Spain in 2010.

Arteta became an established Premier League midfielder with Everton and Arsenal, while Iraola spent more than a decade with Athletic Bilbao.

Now their careers have converged again in England, this time from the technical area.

Arteta and Iraola were even both among the Premier League's standout managers last season, underlining how far two products of the same small Basque club have travelled.

Sunday's Arsenal-Chelsea clash is the first direct managerial meeting between Arteta and Alonso, but the relationship between them is much older than their current jobs.

Arteta acknowledged that the friendship remains, even if competition now takes priority.

"That relationship has continued for many, many years, and we've shared great moments together," he said.

"That's natural, but now there's competition and, when we face each other, you know what happens."

For one small club in San Sebastian, the Premier League showdown will therefore represent another remarkable chapter in a story that began decades ago on its youth pitches.