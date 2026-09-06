Everton vs Man Utd: What Red Devils did for the second time in 50 years in 2-2 draw

Manchester United are still searching for their first win away from home in the Premier League after being held to a dramatic draw by Everton on Sunday.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles scored in the dying seconds of the match from long range as the Toffees secured a 2-2 draw at Hill Dickinson Stadium against the Red Devils.

Michael Carrick's side lost their opening match 2-0 against Hull City, but they bounced back strongly with a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils thought they were cruising towards another victory when Benjamin Sesko scored in the 88th minute, but there was still time for one final twist.

Maitland-Niles marked his return to English football with a stoppage-time equaliser, leaving the visitors frustrated after what should have been their second win in a row.

Everton vs Man Utd: Leaky defence hurting the Red Devils

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For the third time in a row, the Red Devils have conceded two goals in a game, and Carrick should be concerned by his team's defensive vulnerabilities.

According to Opta Joe, the Red Devils have conceded two or more goals in each of their first three games of a league season for only the second time in 50 years.

The last time Man Utd found themselves in this situation was back in 2020-21, when they made a stuttering start to the season, losing two of their opening three games.

Man Utd lost 3-1 against Crystal Palace, won 3-2 against Brighton & Hove Albion and lost 6-1 against Tottenham Hotspur in their opening three matches that season.

Man Utd must tighten at the back in away games

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In terms of attacking threat, Man Utd looked lively throughout, but Carrick must find a way to win matches away from home.

Could they have closed down Maitland-Niles and prevented him from taking a shot at goal? One could feel that concentration was lacking from the Man Utd players, and they could have done better.

The games are coming thick and fast for the Red Devils, and they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they face Sabah in the Champions League on Thursday at Old Trafford.