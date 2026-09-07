Gary Neville opens up on Man United "fear" as Red Devils concede another two goals at Everton

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville is 'fearful' that a porous defence could cost the Red Devils throughout the 2026-27 campaign.

The 20-time English champions twice led against Everton on Sunday but were ultimately made to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles netting a late leveller for the Toffees.

Man United have now conceded six times in their first three matches of the campaign against Hull City, Ipswich Town and Everton.

Neville has said that the Red Devils, who have four points from their opening three matches of the campaign, "have a liability of conceding goals".

"It puts a bit of pressure on Manchester United as they have Man City next week and a European game in midweek. Michael Carrick is trying to build a trust with his team and with the fans that he can repeat what he did last season," Neville told Sky Sports News.

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Neville 'fearful' over Man United's defence

"That game should have been won today. Everton weren't at it in the first half. They let Everton back into the game. They have a liability of conceding goals and it's not going away. That is my fear.

"Conceding goals will hunt them and chase them down the road. I'm not sure how Carrick will deal with it as he's already got his best back four on the pitch. Why did Shaw and Dalot go off with five minutes to go? Ruben Amorin and Erik ten Hag changed their back four too. You can't be changing your back four. There's not much behind the first choice. So you can't change it.

"Manchester United are conceding two goals a game, you can't concede two goals a game. With the questions asked since the transfer window regarding the defence, United needed to win today and they couldn't concede goals. Lazy analysis will say they conceded two spectacular goals.

"The Maitland-Niles goal is a really bad one.

"Dorgu for some reason chases out and presses, an isolated press. It gets played past Dorgu - it's a massive mistake, a lack of communication. United had to change their back four during the match. Yoro coming on at right-back highlights the problem - he plays so narrow.

"A lot happens before the ball goes in the net. When you're playing away holding onto a result, you have to push up and don't do stupid things. They could have stopped the goal at source. I was screaming as it happened as they had to be organised, they weren't organised in the final few minutes.

"Teams think they have a chance against them. I played in a Man Utd team where teams, in the period between Peter Schmeichel and Edwin Van Der Sar, did feel they had a chance against us at Old Trafford and we weren't quite good enough defensively.

"Teams have the feeling that they can score. That's a horrible place to be at."

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What next for Man United?

Man United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they begin their 2026-27 Champions League league stage campaign against Sabah on Thursday night.

The 20-time English champions will then take on Manchester City in their next Premier League match on September 13, before facing Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup on September 16.