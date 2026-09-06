Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Atletico Madrid: Andoni Iraola shares Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley news

Boosted by their first win of the season, Liverpool will welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield to kick off the league phase of their Champions League campaign.

Andoni Iraola's Reds ran out 2-0 winners against Ipswich Town last Friday, courtesy of a first-half brace from striker Alexander Isak.

That clash also saw £123m summer signing Bradley Barcola make his debut, while the club's host of injured stars inched closer to their respective comebacks.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Striker Hugo Ekitike has been out of action since rupturing his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain back in April, and no exact timeline has been set for his return.

That being said, the French star is likely to miss most of the 2026-27 season, and Iraola mentioned in a press conference on September 3 that "Hugo will go later [than the September/October international break]."

FEDERICO CHIESA

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower back

Possible return date: October 11 (vs. Manchester City)

Federico Chiesa picked up an injury to his lower back muscles during pre-season, and has yet to make an appearance this term as a result.

The forward is expected to return to training later in September: "I think even Fede should be [back in training] around those dates [of the international break]," said Iraola last week.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 1 (vs. Manchester United)

Liverpool's first-choice right-back, Conor Bradley, has been sidelined since suffering a major knee injury against Arsenal in January.

Ronald Araujo could continue on the right of the Reds' defence in midweek after an impressive first start against Ipswich, though Iraola mentioned that Bradley may be back in training sometime after the international break.

JOE GOMEZ

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Fulham)

Joe Gomez's career at Anfield has been hampered by a number of injuries over the years, and he picked up his latest muscle problem during the Reds' 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland on July 26.

The Englishman will sit out on Wednesday, but speaking on September 3, Iraola said: "The closest one is Joe. Joe will probably start training with us next week, and it has gone normally."

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Young centre-back Giovanni Leoni arrived at Anfield as one of the most highly-regarded defensive prospects in Europe, but he was struck down by an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Liverpool debut in September 2025.

The Reds will be patient with the former Parma man, hoping to see him reunite with the first-team squad later in the 2026-27 campaign.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this clash.