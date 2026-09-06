Liverpool transfer news: Lamine Camara January dreams revealed as ‘broken’ £47m problem emerges between Chelsea and Monaco

Lamine Camara is high in Liverpool's thinking for 2027 and an exit from Monaco in January is not discounted, the latest report has claimed.

Andoni Iraola managed to win his first game as Reds boss on Friday, overseeing a 2-0 win in the Premier League against Ipswich Town.

While the victory was deserved, there were still concerns about the makeup of his side's midfield, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister struggling at times.

It came as no surprise to see the Merseysiders linked to Monaco midfielder Camara in the summer transfer window, though the 22-year-old came concerningly close to joining Chelsea on deadline day for £47m.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed for GiveMeSport that the Reds made a series of calls to inform Camara that he was high in their thinking for 2027 if he did not join Chelsea, who now have a broken relationship with Monaco, and the midfielder could leave in January.

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Lamine Camara to Liverpool: The perfect Andoni Iraola midfielder

Iraola has already made the major decision to drop Ryan Gravenberch from his starting XI in favour of Mac Allister, in part because of the midfielder's application.

The latter is not as physically gifted as Gravenberch, so he will naturally encounter issues when facing more aggressive opponents.

LAMINE CAMARA IN LIGUE 1 (2026-27) Matches: 3 Starts: 3 Total Duels Won per Game: 11 (65%) Accurate Passes per Game: 51 Balls Recovered per Game: 9

Camara is not only intelligent defensively like Mac Allister, but his willingness to work hard without the ball sets him apart from all of Liverpool's midfielders other than Szoboszlai.

The Monaco star would arguably be the most comfortable of Iraola's options in a deeper role in possession, and his ability to progress play would likely benefit forwards such as Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak.

© Imago / PsnewZ

January transfer window: What can Liverpool achieve in 2026-27?

There is no doubt that Arsenal are the favourites for the title given their immense depth, as well as the fact they are the reigning champions.

The Gunners' attack is not particularly strong, whereas Liverpool boast arguably the best frontline in the entire division.

A midfield arrival in January could be a major boost for Iraola, especially if his side are within a reasonable distance of Arsenal.

Luis Diaz arrived in January 2022, and the Reds won two trophies, reached the Champions League final and challenged for the title in the remainder of 2021-22, and Liverpool could repeat the trick this winter.