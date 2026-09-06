Champions League Gameweek 1
Barcelona
Sep 9, 2026 5.45pm
Camp Nou
Feyenoord

Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Feyenoord: Eric Garcia, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong latest

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Garcia, Gavi, De Jong latest: Barcelona injury, suspension list vs. Feyenoord
© Imago / DeFodi Images

Barcelona will kick off their Champions League campaign against Dutch giants Feyenoord in Wednesday's clash at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants turn their attention to European action after starting their La Liga title defence with four consecutive victories. 

Hansi Flick's side have netted five goals in three of those wins, including a 5-0 success in Sunday's away clash against Valencia. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Feyenoord, who have recorded three wins and two draws in their first five matches of the 2026-27 Eredivisie season. 

Gavi

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 9 (vs. Feyenoord)

Gavi has not featured in the last three games since he was forced off against Elche on August 23 with a knee injury.

However, he returned to the squad as an unused substitute on Sunday, so he could play a part in Barcelona's first European game of the season. 

Frenkie de Jong

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

De Jong opted for conservative treatment rather than an operation after sustaining a knee injury in the summer.

There is a suggestion that he could return in October, although the prospect of surgery cannot be completely ruled out if he fails to make the desired progress with his current recovery process. 

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was on the verge of leaving Barcelona on loan before he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month. As a result, the winger is expected to be out of action for the majority of the season. 

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Eric Garcia

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Garcia was forced in the first half against Valencia after being accidentally caught in the face by his teammate Rodri.

However, even if he is fit for Wednesday's fixture, he will be unable to feature as he serves a one-match ban for the red card he picked up in the second leg of Barcelona's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Atletico Madrid in April.

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