Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Feyenoord: Eric Garcia, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong latest

Barcelona will kick off their Champions League campaign against Dutch giants Feyenoord in Wednesday's clash at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants turn their attention to European action after starting their La Liga title defence with four consecutive victories.

Hansi Flick's side have netted five goals in three of those wins, including a 5-0 success in Sunday's away clash against Valencia.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Feyenoord, who have recorded three wins and two draws in their first five matches of the 2026-27 Eredivisie season.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 9 (vs. Feyenoord)

Gavi has not featured in the last three games since he was forced off against Elche on August 23 with a knee injury.

However, he returned to the squad as an unused substitute on Sunday, so he could play a part in Barcelona's first European game of the season.