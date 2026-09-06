How do Champions League suspensions work? Yellow card rule changes explained for 2026-27 season

The Champions League is set to begin midweek, with Paris Saint-Germain hoping to defend their crown having beaten Arsenal in last season's final.

A number of elite European sides have strengthened - Premier League clubs spent at least £100m on one player five times - while the likes of Manchester United and Aston Villa have returned to the continent's top competition.

Something all 36 teams must be wary about is avoiding costly suspensions, so it will be important to understand some of UEFA's rule changes.

Here, Sports Mole explains how suspensions work, while also explaining the rule changes regarding yellow cards.

Champions League suspensions explained: UEFA rules

Should a player or staff member receive either a red card or two yellows, they will automatically be suspended for the next match in a UEFA competition.

That means a red received in the Champions League would also translate into a Europa League or Conference League ban if that was the player's next game in Europe.

UEFA also reserve the right to extend the punishment to other competitions in case of a serious offence, though that would be decided by the UEFA's disciplinary bodies.

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Champions League yellow cards explained: Rule changes

In previous years, a player would be suspended for one game after receiving three yellow cards that did not result in a red, with further bans then enforced following every two additional yellows.

However, UEFA have taken the decision to increase the number of yellows needed to four before a player receives a one-game suspension.

Further suspensions will then be triggered by every even-numbered caution, so a sixth, eighth and 10th yellow would result in bans.

An important piece of information for teams that reach the latter rounds of the competition is that yellows expire on the completion of the quarter-finals and do not carry forward into the semi-finals.

However, should a player reach the threshold of four yellows in the quarter-finals, they will be suspended for one of their team's semi-final legs.

A fourth yellow in the semi-final stage would not result in a suspension, and the only way a player would miss the final would be if they picked up a red.