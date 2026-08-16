Preview: Levski Sofia vs AEK Athens - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to take a step into the Champions League proper, Levski Sofia welcome AEK Athens to Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski on Tuesday in the first leg of the playoff round.

The Bulgarian outfit are unbeaten in all competitions since May and have claimed five consecutive wins on their turf ahead of facing the Greek giants, who seek to end an eight-year wait for a return to the main stage in Europe's premier club competition.

Match preview

Julio Velazquez is two more right results from ending Levski Sofia's long-standing wait for Champions League involvement, having last reached the group stage in 2006.

Sinite have overcome Boraj Banja Luka, Universitatea Craiova and Kairat to make it this far, notably extending their long-standing unbeaten streak going back to the 2025-26 season.

Their only blemish since the start of April was a 1-0 home loss to Ludogorets, a defeat that had little impact en route to claiming their 27th top-flight title and a first since 2009.

That reverse has been followed by an admirable 17-match sequence during which they have not secured a win on five occasions, results that cannot be considered failures looking at the bigger picture.

While they could ultimately finish the preliminary stage by reaching the Champions League proper for the first time in two decades, Levski at least have the safety net of being guaranteed European participation this season, with the loser of this tie entering the league phase of the Europa League, a competition the Sofia-based club have not participated in since 2010.

© Iconsport / ProShots

Thus, both teams have a lot to gain and so much to rue in defeat, something Marko Nikolic hopes to avoid as his AEK side travel to face the Blues in Sofia.

Aware of his team's disadvantage of not playing as many competitive fixtures this term, Enosi will look to overcome that seeming impediment to get the better of the Team of the People.

Nikolic's side's only competitive fixture since claiming a 14th league crown was last week's Super Cup defeat to OFI Crete, perhaps deflating the mood somewhat ahead of their imminent trip to Levski.

The loss marked Dikefalos' first reverse in a competitive match since early April, when they were thrashed 3-0 by Rayo Vallecano as they ultimately exited Europe in the quarter-final of the Conference League.

Assured a spot in a superior continental competition this term, AEK seek to secure a positive result this week to make sure that they return to the most prestigious one.

Levski Sofia Champions League form:

D

W

W

D

W

W

Levski Sofia form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

W

AEK Athens form (all competitions):

L

Team News

Levski have a few injury worries heading into Tuesday's match, with Radoslav Kirilov (knee) and Stipe Vulikic (foot) likely absent, while Mustapha Sangare (muscle), Akram Bouras (muscle) and Oliver Kamdem (knee) are touch-and-go for the first leg.

Reinaldo and Armstrong Okoflex have scored three and two goals in qualifying respectively, accounting for 50% of the goals that the Bulgarian outfit have scored in the first, second and third rounds, and both men will look to be decisive on Tuesday.

Milan Vitalis is cup-tied for AEK, having played in the preliminary stages of the Conference League for Gyor before moving to the Greek champions at the start of the month.

While Luka Jovic 's opening goal in the Super Cup was ultimately not decisive, last season's 17-goal man is the away side's undeniable leading threat in the attacking third for Nikolic's men.

That feeling is highlighted by no player crossing double figures in goals for the Athens giants in 2025-26, with Barnabas Vargas coming closest with five top-flight strikes, although Razvan Marin's seven assists were noteworthy.

Levski Sofia possible starting lineup:

Vutsov; Aldair, Dimitrov, Serafimov, Centelles; Trdin, Moubarik; Oko-Flex, Serginho, Bala; Reinaldo

AEK Athens possible starting lineup:

Strakosha; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilios; Koita, Marin, Kairinen, Koita; Kaloskamis; Varga, Jovic

We say: Levski Sofia 2-1 AEK Athens

Although the Greek champions boast undeniable quality and the lethal presence of Jovic in the final third, their distinct lack of competitive match fitness could prove costly in the Bulgarian capital.

Buoyed by an imperious unbeaten run and formidable home form, Velazquez's confident side should possess the necessary momentum to secure a narrow first-leg advantage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.