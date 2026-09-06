Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Gunners defender after win vs Chelsea

Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Cristhian Mosquera, who was not involved in Arsenal's win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The Gunners maintained their perfect start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over the Blues at the Emirates Stadium.

The North London club came from behind to beat their London rivals for the first time since October 2011 and are second in the Premier League table with nine points, the same as Manchester City.

Arsenal injury news: Cristhian Mosquera latest

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The Gunners are missing a few key players, and Mosquera is one of them, as he has been struggling with a muscle injury.

After the match, Arteta confirmed that the 22-year-old centre-back has a muscle issue, but the club do not consider it serious.

At the same time, the Gunners boss refused to put a date on when Mosquera can return, instead suggesting that they will observe him for a few days to see how his situation evolves.

"Yeah, so he had a muscular issue, and we think it's not too much, but we need to wait and see in the next few days how this evolves," said Arteta.

In the absence of Mosquera, summer signing Ezri Konsa started alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, and he did a decent job at the back.

Morgan Rogers scored inside two minutes to stun the home fans, but goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard sealed all three points for the Gunners.

Who else is missing for Arsenal?

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Declan Rice picked up a knock in the previous game, but he was fit enough to shake it off and started against the Blues.

Summer signing Bruno Guimaraes picked up a knock against Aston Villa, but he was fit enough to return to the bench against Chelsea.

Jurrien Timber has reportedly resumed training with the squad, and it should not be long before the Dutchman returns to action.

William Saliba is a long-term absentee with a lower-back problem, and no timeframe has been put on when he can return.