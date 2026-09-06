Chelsea injury news: Xabi Alonso provides Moises Caicedo update after loss vs Arsenal

Chelsea suffered their first defeat of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign after losing 2-1 to Arsenal in the London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues made a strong start and stunned the home fans by taking a second-minute lead through £117m summer signing Morgan Rogers.

The Englishman became the first player to score or assist in each of Chelsea's opening three matches of a Premier League season since Eden Hazard in 2018-19.

However, Arsenal applied pressure and restored parity through Kai Havertz before Martin Odegaard scored in the second half to earn all three points.

Chelsea injury news: Moises Caicedo latest

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After the match, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso delivered an injury update on Moises Caicedo, who was absent for this fixture.

Caicedo has managed only 14 minutes of Premier League action, featuring briefly in Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, it seems that Caicedo is struggling with fitness issues, and Alonso has suggested that he will not make any rash decision to bring him back too quickly.

While the Chelsea boss is confident that Caicedo is not expected to be out for a long spell on the sidelines, it is important to assess the risk involved.

"Not longer term but it is about assessing the risk. Probably last week we took him too early and I don't want to take the same mistake again," said Alonso.

Chelsea injury update: Three players currently missing

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The Blues will face Leeds United in the EFL Cup in midweek, and it is highly unlikely that Alonso will risk Caicedo for that game.

Chelsea are also currently missing Jordan Henderson, who joined in the summer window on a free transfer, with a wrist injury he picked up during the 2026 World Cup.

Another summer signing, Marco Palestra, is also currently missing, but he is expected to return to action shortly.