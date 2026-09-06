Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Gunners bidding to equal own Premier League record in London derby

Arsenal can equal one of their own Premier League records when they face Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The showdown between the Gunners and the Blues at the Emirates Stadium is the most highly-anticipated of the early stages of the 2026-27 top-flight campaign.

Both teams, albeit most realistically Arsenal, have the opportunity to end matchday three sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta's side will also be looking to match Hull City in starting the season with three consecutive clean sheets.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard will prefer for his team to equal a Premier League record that he and the club already possess.

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Arsenal bidding to equal Premier League record against Chelsea

Arsenal under Arteta possess an incredible record when it comes to London derbies, with just one defeat coming in their last 29 such games.

Furthermore, Arsenal are currently on a 16-match unbeaten streak in all-capital showdowns, registering 12 wins and four draws.

Should they avoid defeat on Sunday, Arsenal will equal the 17-game run that they set between August 2022 and November 2023.

Chelsea have failed to overcome one their London rivals in nine Premier League fixtures, posting just three draws during that period.

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Under several different managers, Chelsea have also lost their last four Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium.

Xabi Alonso will be feeling optimistic ahead of the short trip across the capital, but as many as 12 goals (seven scored, five conceded) have come in Chelsea's two wins so far.

Should at least five goals be scored in Sunday's fixture, it would represent the first time since Arsenal in 1988-89 that a team had started an English top-flight campaign with three games that featured five or more goals.

Alonso's side will need to find a way to test an Arsenal defence that has allowed Coventry City and Aston Villa just one shot on target between them.