Premier League Gameweek 3
Arsenal
Sep 6, 2026 4.30pm
Emirates Stadium
Chelsea

Arsenal injury news: Mikel Arteta boost ahead of Chelsea showdown as new video emerges

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Arsenal receive last-minute injury boost for Chelsea clash as new video emerges
© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy

Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is seemingly available for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Chelsea.

The Brazil international has endured a less-than-ideal start to life at the Emirates Stadium after his big-money transfer from Newcastle United.

Although the 28-year-old featured for 45 minutes in the Community Shield, he has accumulated just 19 minutes in Arsenal's opening two Premier League matches.

That outing came as a substitute versus Aston Villa on Monday, but Guimaraes emerged as an injury doubt earlier this week.

Guimaraes was not involved in an open training session that was held on Thursday morning.

 

Guimaraes video emerges ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea game

Mikel Arteta later revealed that Guimaraes had been carrying "a knock" and did not want to take any risks.

However, on Sunday morning, as first revealed by HandofArsenal on X, Guimaraes has been declared available.

A video by reporter Connor Humm then showed Guimaraes walking with the rest of the Arsenal squad in the hours before the game.

Guimaraes will be hoping to earn an opportunity in the starting lineup after his late cameo at Villa Park.

He was introduced for Myles Lewis-Skelly, but the performances of the academy graduate in the Arsenal engine room may lead to him keeping his spot in the team.

Arteta may also prefer to give Guimaraes extra time to fully recover for Wednesday's Champions League fixture at Napoli.

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