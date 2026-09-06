Aston Villa lineup vs. Club Brugge: Predicted XI for Villa's Champions League opener, with Mbaye vying for full debut

After last season's European glory - and a tumultuous summer of change - Aston Villa will return to the Champions League on Tuesday, still seeking their first win of the 2026-27 campaign.

Having already lost the UEFA Super Cup and taken one point from three Premier League matches, the Birmingham side are set to visit Club Brugge for the third time in two years.

Renowned for his skills in continental competition, Villa's Basque boss Unai Emery has drawn rare criticism for the recent omission of Brian Madjo - who scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup - and new arrival Taylor-Harwood Bellis from his league-phase squad.

In any case, Madjo is unavailable, joining Swiss World Cup star Johan Manzambi and long-term absentee Amadou Onana on the sidelines.

More positively, Emery can call upon Joao Gomes - who is currently serving a three-match domestic suspension - and may decide to blood some other summer signings.

Yet to appear in the club's famous claret and blue, Leon Goretzka could make his debut from the bench, while ex-PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye is pushing for a start; either rookie forward George Hemmings or busy playmaker Emi Buendia would probably have to make way.

Record buy Nicolas Jackson and new number one Zion Suzuki are both expected to play; though Jackson has yet to impress, Madjo is injured and Tammy Abraham seems to have lost Emery's trust.

At full-back, Matteo Ruggeri and Aaron Wan-Bissaka must try to supplant Matty Cash and Ian Maatsen, the latter of whom scored against Brugge at Villa Park in March 2025.

On Villa's first visit to Bruges that season, Tyrone Mings made a major error that contributed to the hosts' 1-0 win, and it remains to be seen if he keeps his place ahead of Pau Torres this time.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Hemmings; Jackson