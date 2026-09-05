Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Club Brugge: Johan Manzambi, Brian Madjo latest

Aston Villa are back in action on Tuesday evening when they face Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Unai Emery's side are still waiting to score their first goal of the new Premier League season after being held to a goalless draw by Hull City on Saturday night,

Nevertheless, Emery will hope that conceding just once in two games will boost Villa ahead of another trip to Belgium.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Villa's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Club Brugge, who they are facing for the fourth time in two Champions League appearances.

Brian Madjo

© Imago / IPA Sport / ABACA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: September 19 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Brian Madjo remains on the sidelines with an ankle issue, but the teenage forward could be return to action before the September international break.

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Amadou Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: September 12 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Johan Manzambi sustained a knee injury while representing Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup, and although the playmaker is making progress, Emery has hinted that the summer arrival may have to remain patient to make his first appearance for the club.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / sportphoto24

Status: Available

Possible return date: September 8 (vs. Club Brugge)

Joao Gomes may still be suspended for Premier League fixtures, but the Brazil international is available to come into the team for his Champions League debut.