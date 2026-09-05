Aston Villa draw with Hull: Unai Emery's team equals unwanted 56-year record as Premier League concerns mount

Aston Villa's goalless draw with Hull City meant they became the second team to fail to score in their first three games in consecutive top-flight campaigns.

Unai Emery's side claimed their first point of the Premier League campaign on Saturday, drawing 0-0 with Hull at MKM Stadium.

The result has done little to arrest concern amongst supporters considering the team have blanked in all three of their matches this term.

Fans will remember that Villa also failed to find the back of the net in their opening four league games of 2025-26.

Opta data reveals that the only other team to fail to score in their first three league games in consecutive top-flight seasons was Ipswich Town (1969-70, 1970-71).

3 - Aston Villa are just the second team to fail to score in their first three games in consecutive top-flight campaigns after Ipswich Town (1969-70, 1970-71).



Frustration. pic.twitter.com/WqjPHIdA0K — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 5, 2026

Hull 0-0 Aston Villa: Will Unai Emery's side improve in the Premier League?

Villa have not only failed to find the back of the net in 2026-27, but they have also produced just one shot on target, which was a 13th-minute strike from teenager George Hemmings against Hull.

The Lions' lack of threat is understandable given they sold Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the summer, with the latter leaving in the closing stages of the transfer window.

ASTON VILLA'S ATTACKING STATS (2026-27) Matches: 3 Goals: 0 Shots on Target: 1 Shots: 26 xG: 2.4 Goals Conceded: 5

Striker Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho both joined Emery's squad, but there are serious concerns about their ability to contribute for a team with European ambitions.

Winger Ibrahim Mbaye arrived from Paris Saint-Germain, and while he is only 18, he was seen as one of the most promising attackers in Europe when playing for the French side.

Perhaps Villa will return to their previous level in the final third with more time on the training pitch, but many of the club's forwards still have plenty to prove.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Unai Emery future: Will Aston Villa boss walk away?

There has been some speculation that Emery could leave Aston Villa due to the frustrating nature of the summer, with Rogers, Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Emilano Martinez and more leaving.

The head coach has twice guided the club to the Champions League and has won the Europa League, but he has been unable to build on his success, in part due to the exit of key players.

However, Emery has not hinted at a desire to leave, and he has established himself as one of the Premier League's best managers at Villa Park, and it is important to note he is still contracted to the club until 2029.