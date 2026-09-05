Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions including Marseille vs. Paris FC, Troyes vs. Strasbourg

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Marseille's showdown with Liam Rosenior's Paris FC and Strasbourg's trip to face Troyes.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

ESTAC Troyes welcome RC Strasbourg to the Stade de l'Aube on Sunday afternoon for round three of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous league fixture, ESTAC posted an impressive 2-1 victory away to FC Lorient, while Les Bleu et Blancs defeated last season's runners up RC Lens by the same scoreline at the Stade de la Meinau.

We say: Troyes 1-1 Strasbourg

Having started the season on such a positive note upon their return to the division, Troyes will be confident that they can keep the ball rolling and claim their first home victory of the campaign this weekend.

However, with top new signings such as Filip Jorgensen and Giovanni Reyna just starting to bed in, we think the visitors will be much improved and will not depart the Stade de l'Aube empty handed.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Seeking consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs for just the second time in 2026, Angers will welcome Rennes to Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday.

Both teams claimed their first league triumphs of the new campaign on matchday two, with Angers beating Auxerre 3-1, and Stade Rennais finding a late winner against Le Mans (3-2).

We say: Angers 1-2 Rennes

Angers are pretty good at keeping matches close at home, but given the form Lepaul's been in, it is hard to imagine their backline can slow him down, and we expect he will make the difference yet again.

> Click here to read our full match preview for Angers against Rennes, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Matchday three of the Ligue 1 campaign concludes on Sunday as Paris FC seek a first-ever triumph at Stade Velodrome when they square off with Marseille.

Last weekend OM suffered their first defeat of the season, 2-0 versus Monaco, while Paris picked up their first win, blanking Nice 3-0.

We say: Marseille 3-1 Paris FC

At Stade Velodrome, Marseille are rarely shut down, and we believe last weekend’s result will be the wake-up call they need heading into matchday three.

> Click here to read our full match preview for Marseille against Paris FC, including team news and predicted lineups