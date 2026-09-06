Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery star 'agrees' new contract to 2031

Amadou Onana has allegedly agreed to sign a new long-term contract with Aston Villa.

The midfielder is currently on the sidelines in the long term, a consequence of suffering a serious knee injury while representing Belgium at the World Cup.

However, with Villa having seen Youri Tielemans depart the club during the summer transfer window, securing the future of Onana has become increasingly important.

Two years into a five-year contract, he has contributed seven goals from his 72 appearances in a Villa shirt.

As per transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri, the 25-year-old has taken the opportunity to extend his terms at Villa Park.

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Onana agrees new Aston Villa contract

Tavolieri claims that an agreement was reached between the relevant parties on Friday afternoon.

Onana is said to have committed his future to the West Midlands outfit until 2030-31, penning a two-year contract extension.

The expectation is that an official announcement will follow, potentially prior to Villa facing Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

With 10 fresh faces being signed during the summer and five key players departing for pastures new, this is an important development for Villa.

Furthermore, it keeps a key player at the club, rather than Villa having to soon contemplate offers for the 33-cap international.

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The boost that Aston Villa need

When Onana will not return to action until 2027, his contract extension may feel irrelevant at this stage.

Nevertheless, when Emery's side have just equalled a 56-year record, Villa required some positive news.

After three matches, Villa sit in 18th position in the Premier League table.