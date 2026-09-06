Preview: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

Meeting for the fourth time in two years, Aston Villa and Club Brugge will reconvene in Belgium on Tuesday evening, when both clubs kick off their Champions League campaign.

While Brugge reached the first knockout round last season, Villa lifted the Europa League trophy in Istanbul - but so much has changed since then.

Match preview

Having collected their first major silverware for a generation, Aston Villa are now looking forward to more Champions League football, following a brief taste of the big time two years ago.

After reaching the 2024-25 quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain, the Villans then won 13 out of 15 games en route to glory in last term's Europa League.

While that competition's undisputed 'king', Unai Emery, is still at the helm - and is now set for his ninth Champions League campaign - many heroes of their success have now left the club.

A protracted, and sometimes painful, summer rebuild has left Emery with an unfamiliar squad, albeit one with a much lower age profile and boasting plenty of raw talent.

Emery's new-look team were thumped 4-0 by Brighton on the Premier League's opening matchday, before narrowly losing at home to his old club Arsenal; the goal drought then continued with a 0-0 draw at newly promoted Hull City.

Understandably lacking cohesion following so much churn in personnel, Villa have put just one point on the board before making a familiar trip to Belgium.

The Birmingham club visited Bruges twice on their Champions League debut, first losing 1-0 in the league phase before winning 3-1 in the knockout stage a few months later; that was followed by a 3-0 cruise back at Villa Park.

© Iconsport / Belga

While this is Aston Villa's third appearance since lifting the European Cup in 1982, Tuesday marks the start of an eighth Champions League campaign in nine years for Club Brugge.

It will be their 13th overall, setting a new national record ahead of domestic rivals Anderlecht, and they have progressed from the group or league stage in each of the last three.

After finishing 19th in last season's league phase, Brugge were beaten 7-4 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid in the knockout playoffs; that summed up a free-wheeling approach, with an average of 4.2 goals across their matches.

Remarkably, the Blauw-Zwart have scored three or more in six of their last seven Champions League games at Jan Breydelstadion, where they have lost just three of their last 22 continental contests.

However, the 2024 victory over Villa is Brugge's lone success in the last 19 meetings with English opposition - no fewer than 15 have ended in defeat.

Still, Ivan Leko's side have made a much stronger start on the domestic front, having entered the new season as defending champions.

Like Villa, Club Brugge sold some key players for big money, but they have rapidly rebuilt and sit second in the Belgian Pro League after five rounds, following four wins and one loss.

Club Brugge form (all competitions):

L

W

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L

W

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport / ABACA

Much has been made about Emery's omission of UEFA Super Cup star Brian Madjo - who scored twice against PSG last month - and new recruit Taylor-Harwood Bellis from Aston Villa's league-phase squad.

Madjo is currently injured anyway, joining Johan Manzambi and long-term absentee Amadou Onana on the sidelines, but Joao Gomes can play in the Champions League amid a three-match domestic suspension.

Leon Goretzka - a winner with Bayern Munich in 2020 - could make his Villa debut, while teenage talent Ibrahim Mbaye and club-record buy Nicolas Jackson are both in contention to start.

New number one Zion Suzuki should become the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in UEFA's top competition; by contrast, Club Brugge's Swiss stopper Yann Sommer has previously appeared in the final for Inter Milan.

The hosts will be captained by Hans Vanaken, who scored the winner against Villa in November 2024; the Belgium international has been partnering Freddie Potts in midfield.

Though Leko lost some important players over the summer, star striker Nicolo Tresoldi has remained - he already has three league goals this term.

Only Joel Ordonez - who was wanted by Villa but subsequently missed out on a move to Crystal Palace - has been ruled out by injury.

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Sabbe, Mechele, Lee, Seys; Potts, Vanaken; Forbs, Vetlesen, Diakhon; Tresoldi

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Hemmings; Jackson

We say: Club Brugge 1-1 Aston Villa

Traditionally slow starters under Emery, Villa usually step up a gear in Europe: they have kept nine clean sheets across their last 16 UEFA matches and have scored in all but one of the last 21.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge conceded at a rate of nearly two goals per game over the past couple of Champions League seasons; so, the hosts may have to settle for one point on opening night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.