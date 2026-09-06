Sunderland transfer news: Igor Paixao 'dream' revealed after Marseille deadline-day decision

Igor Paixao remains determined to play in the Premier League one day despite staying at Marseille after a late summer move to Sunderland failed to materialise.

The Brazilian winger was one of several Marseille players whose futures were uncertain during the summer transfer window as the Ligue 1 club looked to raise funds.

Paixao was valued at around €40m (£35m) and came close to joining Sunderland before the September 1 deadline.

According to L'Equipe, the 26-year-old had reached an agreement with the Premier League side and had accepted the possibility of leaving Marseille amid the French club's financial difficulties.

However, Marseille coach Bruno Genesio and sporting director Gregory Lorenzi pushed to keep him, and Paixao ultimately remained at the Stade Velodrome.

How close did Paixao come to joining Sunderland?

Paixao was not understood to have been actively forcing an exit from Marseille, but he was also open to a Premier League switch.

The former Feyenoord winger was aware of Marseille's need to generate transfer income and quickly came around to the idea of a move to Sunderland.

The Black Cats were prepared to pursue a deal, but the transfer was eventually abandoned as Marseille decided to retain one of their most important attacking players.

Sunderland subsequently moved for Malick Fofana instead.

For Paixao, staying in France does not appear to have changed his longer-term ambition.

L'Equipe reports that the winger "dreams of discovering" the Premier League at some stage in his career.

That desire could become relevant again in a future transfer window if Marseille are forced to consider significant offers.

Could Premier League interest return for Paixao?

Marseille's financial position means further major sales cannot be ruled out.

The club reportedly need to raise substantial funds before July 2027, having fallen short of their desired sales total during the most recent window.

That could make Paixao one of the players whose future is revisited next summer, especially if he produces a strong campaign.

His valuation was around €40m during the summer, and Marseille could potentially demand more if his performances improve his market value.

There is no indication at this stage that Sunderland have already decided to return for the winger, and no future transfer is agreed.

However, Paixao's continued interest in English football means the failed summer move may not prove to be the end of the story.

Aston Villa had also made contact over the Brazilian earlier in the summer, showing that Sunderland were not the only Premier League club monitoring his situation.

At 26, he is entering a stage of his career where a first move to the Premier League would still be a realistic ambition.

For now, his focus remains on Marseille.

But after coming close to joining Sunderland and making clear that England remains a personal objective, Paixao's Premier League future is likely to remain a topic of interest beyond the summer window.