Chelsea injury news: Blues loanee suffers "two fractures" during early weeks at EFL club

Chelsea youngster Ryan Kavuma-McQueen has suffered what are described as "two fractures" in his hand.

Despite being just 17 years of age, the Blues starlet has earned a loan spell at Championship club Portsmouth.

Rather than be eased into regular senior action by Pompey boss John Mousinho, Kavuma-McQueen has already established himself as an important member of the squad.

One goal has been scored in 252 minutes across five Championship appearances, with three starts being made during that time.

However, after Portsmouth's 2-0 victory over Cardiff City on Saturday, Mousinho revealed details of an injury that Kavuma-McQueen was carrying.

Chelsea starlet Kavuma-McQueen suffers fractured hand

As per BBC Sport journalist Dan George, Mousinho stated that the current plan is for the youngster to play with a splint on his hand.

He said: "He’s got two fractures in his right hand, and fair play to him as there was an option for surgery or to keep playing. It’s about pain management for now.

© Imago / Colorsport

"He went over the advertising hoardings on Tuesday night and he’s got a splint on his hand.

"He’ll probably have to wear that for about four weeks before it’s fully healed and then probably another four weeks after that to make sure there’s no more damage."

Will Kavuma-McQueen take a break from action with fractured hand?

Given the extended international break that is coming up, Portsmouth only have two matches to play until October 11.

A trip to Charlton Athletic on September 12 is followed by a home encounter with Blackburn Rovers seven days later.

Although Kavuma-McQueen is likely to have the opportunity to spend the break on international duty with one of England's youth squads, it may make sense for him to have a complete rest for three weeks.