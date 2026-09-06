Arsenal vs. Chelsea lineups confirmed: Ezri Konsa starts, Bruno Guimaraes decision, Levi Colwill dropped

Arsenal and Chelsea have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The reigning champions have made just the one change to the team that beat Aston Villa 1-0 on Monday, but it is a significant one, as Ezri Konsa has come in for his full debut.

The former Aston Villa defender replaces Cristhian Mosquera, who picked up an injury at Villa Park and is not in the squad alongside William Saliba (back) and Jurrien Timber (groin).

As a result, Mikel Arteta only has one defender on the bench in Piero Hincapie, although he is boosted by the presence of both Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes.

Rice has overcome a minor knock to reprise his midfield partnership with Myles Lewis-Skelly, while Guimaraes - who was spotted on the walk with the Arsenal team earlier after a concern of his own - is on the bench.

Christos Tzolis also holds his spot on the left-hand side over Eberechi Eze, despite an underwhelming display at Villa Park, while Kai Havertz starts against his old club.

Xabi Alonso makes two Chelsea changes for Arsenal clash as Moises Caicedo absent

© Iconsport / PA Images

Meanwhile, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has made two changes to his side from their 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend - one at the back and one in the engine room.

Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto have been dropped from the visitors' starting lineup, the former replaced by Josh Acheampong alongside Maxence Lacroix and Wesley Fofana.

However, Acheampong could very well be operating at right-back in a back four for Alonso, who has also promoted Reece James to the starting team in place of Gusto.

James and Romeo Lavia will pair up in midfield in the absence of Moises Caicedo, who is missing from the squad entirely after exacerbating a muscular injury against Brighton.

As expected, Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are retained up front, as former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck takes a seat on the Emirates bench.

Only goal difference is separating Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League table, but the Blues have not beaten the Gunners in any competition since August 2021.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Madueke, Merino, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Dowman

Chelsea XI: Martinez; Acheampong, Fofana, Lacroix; Neto, James, Lavia, Hato; Palmer, Rogers, Pedro

Subs: Penders, Colwill, Gusto, Chavarria, Barco, Quenda, Gittens, Estevao, Welbeck