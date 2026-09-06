Real Madrid news: Carlos Espi puts pressure on Mbappe, Vinicius and €125m Diomande

Carlos Espi is beginning to emerge as an unexpected source of pressure on Real Madrid's high-profile attackers after making another lively impact under Jose Mourinho.

The 21-year-old has featured in eight matches across pre-season and La Liga since joining Real Madrid, scoring three goals and only remaining unused once.

Espi was again involved during Friday's 1-0 defeat to Real Betis, when he came off the bench and briefly thought he had equalised with an acrobatic finish before the goal was ruled out for offside.

His energy and willingness to attack the game immediately stood out on a night when Madrid's more established forwards were criticised for their wastefulness.

That contrast has sparked debate in Spain over whether Espi is starting to force his way into Mourinho's plans more quickly than expected.

Espi making most of limited Real Madrid opportunities

Espi arrived at Madrid following a request from Mourinho and has so far exceeded expectations in a squad packed with attacking talent.

His numbers remain modest, but the impression he has made goes beyond goals.

?? "Espí sale con más intención y con la sensación de que cada jugada es decisiva, no como Mbappé o Vinicius"



? El Sanedrín de #ElLarguero analiza la primera derrota del Madrid de Mourinhohttps://t.co/ux50oUIVcK — El Larguero (@ellarguero) September 5, 2026

Speaking on El Larguero on Cadena SER after the Betis defeat, commentator Jesus Gallego highlighted the difference in urgency between Espi and Madrid's headline forwards.

"Real Madrid lost the game because their attackers had four chances and did not convert them," Gallego said.

"Espi came on with more purpose and with the feeling that every action was decisive, unlike Mbappe or Vinicius Junior."

That criticism came after Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius both missed important opportunities against Betis.

Mbappe was also denied from the penalty spot in stoppage time, while Madrid failed to score for the first time since pre-season.

Another Cadena SER commentator, Julio Pulido, was similarly critical of Madrid's finishing.

"It is not normal for a striker like Mbappe to miss as many chances as he did today," Pulido said.

"The analysis of the match comes down to the lack of finishing. Real Madrid were superior to Betis, especially in the first half."

© Iconsport / Antonio Pozo / Pressinphoto

Pressure grows on Real Madrid's bigger names

Espi's emergence is particularly notable when compared with Yan Diomande.

The Ivory Coast international joined Real Madrid from RB Leipzig for a reported €125m (£108m) after attracting interest from several major European clubs.

However, Diomande has yet to score in four La Liga appearances and has so far been used exclusively from the bench.

Antonio Romero, another Cadena SER commentator, was direct in his assessment of the contrast between the two attackers.

"Diomande played for a short time and did not ask for the ball," Romero said.

"Espi came on and had a huge impact on the game, unlike Diomande, who barely touched the ball.

"He does not have the impact that a player who cost so much money should have."

Those comments do not mean Mourinho has already changed his attacking hierarchy.

Mbappe and Vinicius remain central figures, while Diomande was signed as a major long-term investment.

But Espi is giving the Madrid coach something different.

His directness, movement and willingness to attack every opportunity have made him useful from the bench, particularly in matches where Madrid need more urgency in the final third.

That could become increasingly important if the club's bigger names continue to struggle for efficiency.

The Betis defeat has already created another selection debate around Arda Guler, and Espi's growing influence adds one more layer to Mourinho's attacking decisions.

Espi may still be the least celebrated member of Madrid's attacking group, but his early performances suggest he is becoming difficult to ignore.

For Mourinho, that is a welcome problem.

For some of the more expensive players around him, it may soon become an uncomfortable one.