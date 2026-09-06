Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Sheffield United to Ewood Park on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the Championship table, while the visitors are 15th.

Match preview

Blackburn made a solid start to the new season, drawing 2-2 with Wolves and beating Middlesbrough 2-1 in their opening two games.

However, they are without a win in their last three league matches, having suffered two defeats and one draw.

Blackburn's most recent match saw them lose 2-1 to Preston North End, who had lost every single league game ahead of the clash.

Head coach Tony Mowbray admitted after the game that his side conceded "two really soft goals" and "never really got to the level we needed to get to".

Rovers will be looking to produce a much-improved performance against Sheffield United on Tuesday, but it is worth noting that they have only beaten the Blades once in their last six meetings.

© Iconsport / Simon Bellis

Sheffield United, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season at the weekend when they were thumped 3-1 by Norwich City.

The Blades had made a good start to the new campaign, picking up one win and three draws, but their performance against Norwich was disappointing.

Head coach Chris Wilder described the three goals his side conceded as "really poor" and admitted they "didn't deserve to come out on top".

Sheffield United will be looking to bounce back on Tuesday and striker Patrick Bamford will have a key role to play, having either scored or assisted in his last three league games.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

Sheffield United Championship form:

Sheffield United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Sportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Blackburn are set to be without the likes of Harry Pickering, Scott Wharton, Lewis Miller, Moussa Baradji, Augustus Kargbo, Yuki Ohashi and Balazs Toth through injury.

Defender Tom Atcheson could return from his one-match suspension, while Andri Gudjohnsen is expected to continue leading the line.

Sheffield United are missing the likes of Femi Seriki, Harrison Burrows, Tahith Chong and Ryan One due to injury.

Kalvin Phillips could replace Jairo Riedewald in midfield after that change was made at half-time against Norwich, while Bamford will lead the line alongside Tyrese Campbell.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Alebiosu, Atcheson, McLoughlin, Ribeiro; Morsy, Montgomery; Morishita, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Choudhury, Tanganga, Kitching, Norrington-Davies; Donovan, Peck, Riedewald, Brereton Diaz; Campbell, Bamford

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Sheffield United

Despite their disappointing defeat at the weekend, Sheffield United have been in better form and have a strong recent record against Blackburn which is why we are backing them to pick up all three points on Tuesday.

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