Porto vs. Man City: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League clash

The European Enzo Maresca era at Manchester City gets underway on Tuesday evening, when the Sky Blues cross paths with Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in their first Champions League league-phase match of the season.

The visitors boast a 100% Premier League record heading into the continental affair, most recently edging out Coventry City 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a record-breaking Erling Haaland goal.

However, Francesco Farioli's Porto are also unblemished in the Primeira Liga and made it five wins from five on Friday evening with a 2-1 comeback triumph over Moreirense.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Porto wins: 0

Draws: 1

Manchester City wins: 3

Maresca will end up on the wrong side of history if Man City fall short on Tuesday evening, as the Sky Blues have gone unbeaten in their first four meetings with Porto - two in the Champions League and two in the Europa League.

Indeed, Man City boast three wins and a draw from their previous battles with the Portuguese giants, whom they got the better of in their first three clashes between 2012 and 2020.

The Citizens and the Dragons first butted heads during the 2011-12 Europa League last 32, and Porto found themselves in the ascendancy in the home leg thanks to Varela's first-half strike.

However, Alvaro Pereira's own goal drew Roberto Mancini's men level shortly after the restart, before Sergio Aguero completed the comeback in the 84th minute; the Argentine would go on to score a more special late goal that season, though.

From last-minute to first minute, Aguero opened the scoring in the second leg after just 19 seconds, sparking a sky blue goal rush as Edin Dzeko, David Silva and forgotten man David Pizarro also netted in a 4-0 romping.

City and Porto would not collide again until the COVID-19 behind-closed-doors era, having been drawn together in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League.

During their Etihad encounter in October 2020, future Liverpool man Luis Diaz drew first blood, but Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres turned the match on its head as Pep Guardiola's men prevailed 3-1.

Porto earned their first semi-positive result in this fixture a few weeks later, though, as an Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne-less Man City were held to a 0-0 draw on the road.

Previous meetings

Dec 01, 2020: Porto 0-0 Manchester City (Champions League)

Oct 21, 2020: Manchester City 3-1 Porto (Champions League)

Feb 22, 2012: Manchester City 4-0 Porto (Europa League)

Feb 16, 2012: Porto 1-2 Manchester City (Europa League)

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