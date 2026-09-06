Man City lineup vs. Porto: Predicted XI as Enzo Fernandez dropped, Ayyoub Bouaddi starts in Champions League clash

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca should not shy away from a few changes for Tuesday's Champions League league-phase clash with Porto, including a possible demotion for Enzo Fernandez.

The £125m midfielder was due to start on the bench in Saturday's Premier League game against Coventry City, but was thrust into the first XI at the last minute owing to an injury to Nico O'Reilly.

The latter sustained a back problem in the warm-up, thereby allowing Fernandez to make his full debut earlier than anticipated, and the Argentine completed 76 minutes alongside Elliot Anderson.

However, with a three-day turnaround and a Manchester derby to prepare for, Maresca should make full use of his squad depth, and Ayyoub Bouaddi is undoubtedly ready for the occasion given his Champions League experience with Lille.

Bouaddi's inclusion could be one of four changes from the Sky Blues, who also saw Iliman Ndiaye's debut against Coventry end in the 87th minute due to cramp.

The Senegalese attacker should be fine for the trip to the Estadio do Dragao, but a fully-fit Phil Foden could be promoted to the XI in his place; Jeremy Doku remains out with a calf problem.

Abdukodir Khusanov and Josko Gvardiol occupied the full-back roles at the weekend, but Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri are also ready to provide additional fresh legs against William Gomes and Pepe.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, Ait-Nouri; Anderson, Bouaddi; Semenyo, Cherki, Foden; Haaland