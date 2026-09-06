Man City news: Early Champions League suspension boost as key Porto player banned from opening game

Manchester City have been provided with an early boost ahead of the start of their 2026-27 Champions League campaign.

Enzo Maresca will be delighted with his team's start to the Premier League, even if they did only beat Coventry City by a 1-0 scoreline on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of Sunday's fixtures, Man City sit at the top of the Premier League table with a 100% record.

However, Maresca is aware that he needs to impress in more testing fixtures, starting with the trip to Portugal to face Porto on Tuesday.

The Portuguese champions have impressed during the early weeks of the season, sitting at the top of the Primeira Liga table after five matches.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Man City receive Champions League suspension boost

Porto have conceded just one goal across those fixtures, that solitary strike coming in a 2-1 win over Moreirense last time out.

Francesco Farioli will not be able to call upon centre-back Jan Bednarek due to a suspension that he must serve from last season.

The Poland international picked up a straight red card during the Europa League quarter-finals against Nottingham Forest.

Bednarek has racked up the fourth-most minutes of Porto's outfield players in Primeira Liga in 2026-27.

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Who will replace suspended Bednarek against Man City?

Argentine Nehuen Perez is seemingly in line to take the place of Bednarek and partner Jakub Kiwior in the middle of the backline.

Perez has made one start and four substitute outings during the early weeks, his appearance in the first XI coming in a 2-0 victory at Rio Ave.

Farioli will be able to call upon Bednarek for Porto's second League Phase encounter versus Real Betis.