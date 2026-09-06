Sunday’s Serie A predictions including Juventus vs. AC Milan, Parma vs. Monza

Today's Serie A predictions include Juventus facing AC Milan in Turin , and Monza's trip to Parma.

Frosinone vs Venezia (Sunday, 2pm)

© Imago / Insidefoto

Promoted together last season, Frosinone and Venezia will now meet in Serie A for the very first time, as they fight for three precious points on Sunday.

Both clubs have just been knocked out of the cup, but the hosts can still reflect on a fantastic win in Florence last weekend.

We say: Frosinone 1-2 Venezia

Dating back to February 2022, Venezia are winless in 27 Serie A away matches, but that drought can finally end on Sunday.

The Lagunari defeated Frosinone twice en route to last season's Serie B title, and they can do so again in Calcio's top tier.

> Click here to read our full preview for Frosinone vs. Venezia, including team news and predicted lineups

Parma vs Monza (Sunday, 2pm)

© Imago

Neither Parma nor newly promoted Monza have got off the mark in Serie A, so both will be desperate to pick up points when they meet on Sunday.

Having seen several key players depart, the hosts have already lost twice at Stadio Tardini - once in the league and once in the cup.

We say: Parma 1-1 Monza

Parma have failed to score for more than 300 minutes across Serie A and the Coppa Italia, while Monza have leaked lots of league goals so far.

The hosts will surely end their goal drought, but that might not be enough to secure victory at the Tardini, where they only won five times last term.

> Click here to read our full preview for Parma vs. Monza, including team news and predicted lineups

Bologna vs Sassuolo (Sunday, 5pm)

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Regional rivals Bologna and Sassuolo will meet for an Emilian derby on Sunday evening, with the hosts still seeking their first points in Serie A.

Set to lock horns at Stadio Dall'Ara, the pair have experienced very different starts to the season, as the visitors claimed victory last week then won again in the Coppa Italia.

We say: Bologna 1-1 Sassuolo

While Bologna have continued to struggle on home turf, Sassuolo seem to have recruited well and are already looking sharp under their new manager.

So, after they were cruelly denied a first point last time out, the hosts may have to settle for just one this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bologna vs. Sassuolo, including team news and predicted lineups

Juventus vs AC Milan (Sunday, 7:45pm)

© Iconsport / Roberto Ramaccia/Sipa USA

Two Italian giants will square off for the first time this season, as Juventus welcome AC Milan to Turin on Sunday evening.

With maximum points so far, both clubs face their first major test in Serie A, and only one can keep their perfect record intact.

We say: Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

Not a match-up renowned for goals, four of the last five league meetings have ended 0-0, and it should be another tight contest on Sunday.

With his hand strengthened by a reinforced squad, grand master Spalletti can outwit fresh-faced Amorim, making it three wins from three for Juventus.

> Click here to read our full preview for Juventus vs. AC Milan, including team news and predicted lineups