Preview: Bologna vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

Regional rivals Bologna and Sassuolo will meet for an Emilian derby on Sunday evening, with the hosts still seeking their first points in Serie A.

Set to lock horns at Stadio Dall'Ara, the pair have experienced very different starts to the season, as the visitors claimed victory last week then won again in the Coppa Italia.

Match preview

The transition from former coach Vincenzo Italiano - who finally ended Bologna's long trophy drought - to new boss Domenico Tedesco has not gone smoothly so far.

Tedesco's first competitive game was a 1-0 loss to Lazio, which continued the Rossoblu's dire home form, and they were then beaten by the same score in Bergamo.

Atalanta stole all three points with almost the last kick of the match on Monday night, leaving Bologna as one of seven Serie A sides still stuck on zero.

After losing key forwards Jonathan Rowe and Santiago Castro, they have tallied just seven shots on target so far, and several new recruits are not quite up to speed.

So, before welcoming Sassuolo to the Dall'Ara - where they only won six league games last season - fans may choose to focus on a more positive recent record in this derby.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Sassuolo are winless in six straight meetings since May 2022, most recently losing 1-0 at the Mapei Stadium in March.

Yet, current form suggests they are well set to end that wait for victory against their Emilian rivals.

The Neroverdi recently secured their first league win under Alberto Aquilani by beating Torino 2-1, before they booked a last-16 clash with Juventus in the Coppa Italia.

Following a 1-1 home draw against Frosinone on Wednesday, Sassuolo squeezed through round two via penalties, making it three wins from four games this season.

Always keen to get on the front foot, Aquilani's side are ranked joint-second for both high turnovers and shots in Serie A, and they will look to bring that approach into Sunday's derby.

However, dating back to the tail end of last term - when Fabio Grosso was still in charge - the Neroverdi have won none of their last seven away games.

Bologna Serie A form:

L

L

Sassuolo Serie A form:

L

W

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport

Although Bologna lost Rowe to Atalanta at the very end of the transfer window, they brought both Arthur Theate and Samuel Mbangula back to Serie A.

Theate could be thrown straight in for his second Rossoblu debut, while Mbangula's hopes have been increased by a thigh injury for Italy winger Riccardo Orsolini.

The latter - who has scored for the club in each of their last eight league campaigns - has been ruled out for most of September, joining Oussama El Azzouzi on the sidelines.

Sassuolo's long-serving talisman is Domenico Berardi, whose crucial strike against Torino made it 13 Serie A seasons in which he has scored for the Neroverdi. Prone to injuries, he only played part of the second half in midweek as Aquilani rotated his squad.

Most of those changes should be reversed on Sunday, when the visitors will still be missing several men: Edoardo Pieragnolo, Fali Cande and Ismael Kone are long-term absentees, while Sebastian Walukiewicz and Daniel Boloca are also unavailable.

More positively, defensive reinforcements Ignace Van Der Brempt and Duje Caleta-Car should both be involved for the first time.

Summer signing Kieron Bowie has yet to get off the mark, so recent arrival Sebastiano Esposito can vie for selection up front.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Holm, Heggem, Theate, Miranda; Moro, Ferguson; Bernardeschi, Odgaard, Cambiaghi; Piccoli

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Van Der Brempt, Idzes, Leysen, Doig; Bakola, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Bowie, Lauriente

We say: Bologna 1-1 Sassuolo

While Bologna have continued to struggle on home turf, Sassuolo seem to have recruited well and are already looking sharp under their new manager.

So, after they were cruelly denied a first point last time out, the hosts may have to settle for just one this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.