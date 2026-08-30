Monday's Serie A predictions including Atalanta BC vs. Bologna

Today's Serie A predictions include Atalanta BC's home clash with Bologna at Gewiss Stadium and Roma's trip to Apulia to face Lecce.

Lecce vs. Roma (Monday, 5.30pm)

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Both winners on Serie A's opening matchday, Roma and Lecce will clash at Stadio Via del Mare on Monday.

While the capital club cruised past Fiorentina, their hosts took three points from newly promoted opponents.

We say: Lecce 0-2 Roma

The head-to-head list between these two Giallorossi rivals is heavily lopsided in Roma's favour, and that trend should continue on Monday.

A well-oiled machine under Gasperini, the visitors are set to start their season with back-to-back wins; Di Francesco will again come up short against the club he once played for and coached.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lecce vs. Roma, including team news and predicted lineups

Atalanta vs. Bologna (Monday, 7.45pm)

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

After securing progress in Europe, Atalanta BC will aim to maintain their winning start in Serie A when Bologna visit Bergamo on Monday.

The pair finished one place and three points apart last season, but both are under new management this term.

We say: Atalanta BC 2-0 Bologna

Though Bologna were one of Italy's best away sides last season, it remains to be seen how well they will travel under Tedesco.

With three competitive games already under their belt, Atalanta have had more time to absorb Sarri's intense tactical demands.

> Click here to read our full preview for Atalanta BC vs. Bologna, including team news and predicted lineups